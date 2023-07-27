Home » the aftermath of the coup in Niger
Niger is the third country in the Sahel to have suffered a coup in the last three years, after Mali and Burkina Faso. Parliament and all other institutions have been suspended and the establishment of a Supreme Council for the protection of the homeland has been announced to curb the degeneration of the security situation in the country, devastated by terrorist attacks. In this podcast, Jean-Leonard Touadi explains why Niger is a strategic and fundamental state in the intricate security puzzle of the Sahel.

Cover photo EPA/LEGNAN KOULA

