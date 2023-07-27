Home air conditioning: features and benefits of portable air conditioners

Have a home air conditioning system it doesn’t necessarily mean having to carry out massive masonry works or find unpleasant surprises in the bill: thanks to the latest ever more advanced technologiesin fact, you will have reduced consumption and air conditioners suitable for every architectural and design requirement.

Those portable they are the right compromise between a fixed air conditioner and a monoblock one: in a single device, in fact, you will have the opportunity to air-condition even several rooms.

Domestic air conditioning

Portable air conditioners: what to know

I portable air conditioners for the home they consist of a single structure with an internal tank for collecting water and a pipe for releasing the air. They are equipped with small wheels to allow easy movement from one environment to another. The only precaution that you will have to have is to equip a window with a suitable hole for the pipe hose that will release air to the outside. It is also possible to keep the window slightly open, in order to pass the pipe without compromising the functionality of the air conditioner.

In any case, they can deliver both cold and hot air, or even dehumidify. There Inverter technology is now widely used and makes it possible to minimize consumption and have a positive impact on the environment: once the desired temperature is reached, in fact, this technology will work the engine at idle speed. Another factor to check before buying will be the energy class of the device which, if equal to A or higher, will guarantee further savings on bills. Naturally there is also the possibility of preferring a non-inverter portable air conditioner, which will allow more personalized management of the temperature.

The power generated by air conditionersas is well known, is measured in BTU: while for a 20 square meter room a 6,000 BTU is sufficient, for larger areas it can even reach 9 o 12 thousand BTU. As far as portable air conditioners are concerned, there is the possibility of choosing models, from the best brands on the market, which can make a room hotter or cooler depending on its size.

Characteristics and options of portable air conditioners

A portable air conditioner, thanks to the latest technologies that significantly limit noise, guarantees an ideal night’s sleep as well as less noise pollution than in the past. One of the modern features that are found above all in brands such as Beko or Ariston, are the intuitive and digital interfaces (also touch screen) that allow mode and temperature programming without having to intervene every time, even via remote control at a distance. For example, there are night modes that modulate the temperature hour by hour so as to make it more comfortable. You can also decide in advance when the device will turn on and off.

Many air conditioners also have the option of Auto Restart, which puts them back into operation automatically even if there are power surges or the electricity cuts out completely. The presence of smart sensorsFurthermore, it allows the device to regulate the temperature based on that detected in the environment, so as to always make it pleasant and never excessive. Not only that, you can too decide the intensity of the jet according to the needs of the moment and in the room you want.

L’integration with modern home automation allows you to proceed with all the settings even from your smartphone, by means of a dedicated app, thanks to which you can configure your portable air conditioner even when you are away from home. The stiffer or softer lines that characterize these devices also adapt to any furnishing requirement.