The supervegetable that has more iron than meat and more calcium than milk

27/07/2023 and las 20:57 CEST

Vegetables are a fundamental food to maintain a healthy life

This plant is one of the great “supervegetables” recognized by experts in nutrition and dietetics.

Vegetables are a fundamental food to maintain a healthy life. The vast majority can be included in a wide variety of dishes and recipes to make them more nutritious, providing flavor and benefits for our body. Among all of them there is kale, a German vegetable that began to be used in the United States.

Kale is also known as cabbage or kale, a much more common name in Spain.. This green leafy vegetable has its origin in the brassoca oleracea botanical family, where other vegetables such as cauliflower, cabbage or broccoli are found.

This plant is one of the great “supervegetables” recognized by experts in nutrition and dietetics, that emphasize that the calcium it contains is better absorbed than that of milk. In addition, it highlights its great contribution in iron for the immune system, which produces red blood cells and prevents anemia.

Kale is considered a superfood for its great source of nutrients. A portion provides 4 times more folic acid than eggs. Another of its great advantages is the ability to store a large amount of water, an essential source of vitamins and minerals for our body.

