The television collaborator has presented her curriculum in the program

‘Sálvame’ will broadcast the last program next Friday, June 16

Since 2009, ‘Save me’ has become one of the most popular and followed entertainment programs in the afternoon, but now it has definitely come to an end. The next Friday, June 16, the last program will be broadcastand as of this day, it will disappear forever from the Telecinco television grid.

This Monday, the program began with the presenters and collaborators in the center of the set, sitting on some desks with a piece of paper and a pen, ready to write their resume. Jesús Ripoll has entered commenting that the end of the program is very close, but that he wants to help: “You already know that this is over, but don’t worry, I’m here to help you.”

Many of the collaborators have been with the program for 14 years, and it would take a resume renewal. The labor consultant has appeared on the set to help them.

Belén Esteban has presented herself as a 49-year-old woman “independent from a very young age”, and has explained that it is “several things”: “The first, co-host; the second, public relations; third, businesswoman; dancer; singer; I sing at wedding events and baptisms”.

The princess of the town has commented that she has her company of “Esteban flavors, gazpachos, salmorejos and fried potatoes”. She has also added that she is a dancer because “I won ‘More than dance’, and a singer because Even if I sing badly, I encourage people”. Belén Esteban has something very clear, and it is that it is valid for everything. “At a company event, I lift every last person in the chair”, has secured.

The television collaborator is also very clear that she wants to feel active, and that she does not want to be at home: “I’m good for everything and my house is falling on me”. Esteban does not give up and considers that he has a lot to offer: “I want to give my all, I still have a lot to give.”