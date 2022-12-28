(Original title: The big bull stocks soared by more than 300% for more than two months! Epidemic prevention concept stocks collectively plummeted and many stocks fell by more than 10%!)

In early trading today, A-shares continued to open higher and rebounded. Affected by the holiday effect, the turnover in the two cities was still sluggish. Although the broader market rebounded, individual stocks in the two cities fell more than rose.

On the disk, POE film, banking, insurance, winemaking and other sectors were among the top gainers, and the concept of epidemic prevention fell across the board again. Ursodeoxycholic acid, new crown detection, new crown drugs, biological vaccines and other sectors were the largest decliners.The catering and retail sectors continued to soar, and many stocks such as Xi’an Catering, Xi’an Tourism, Renrenle, ZTE Commercial, and Hualian Co., Ltd. rose by the limit. Among them, Xi’an Diet has increased by more than 300% since mid-October this year.

Anti-epidemic measures re-optimized concept stocks plummeted

The National Health and Medical Commission issued the “Notice on Printing and Distributing the Overall Plan for the Implementation of “Class B and B Controls” for New Coronavirus Infections.” From January 8, 2023, “Class B and B Controls” for new coronavirus infections will be implemented.

The joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council decided to hold a press conference at 15:00 this afternoon to introduce the implementation of the “Class B and B Control” measures for the new crown virus infection.

Affected by this, anti-epidemic stocks plummeted. The ursodeoxycholic acid sector fell by more than 5% in intraday heavy volume, the lowest in history since the launch of the sector index. The half-day transaction was close to the full-day transaction yesterday. Shanghai Kaibao, Guangshengtang, Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical, etc. fell by the limit or fell by more than 10% ;The concept of the new crown drug also fell by more than 4% in heavy volume. Hanyu Pharmaceutical fell by the 20% limit, and more than 10 stocks such as Shutaishen, Frontier Bio, and Xinhua Pharmaceutical fell by the limit or fell by more than 10%. New crown testing, biological vaccines, mask protection and other sectors were among the top losers, and Menova and others fell by the limit.

As the toxicity of the new coronavirus weakens, its control may be downgraded from Class B to the prevention and treatment of common Class C diseases such as influenza, mumps, rubella, and hand, foot and mouth disease.

Li Qun, director of the Emergency Center of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that whether to further adjust the new coronavirus infection to a Class C infectious disease depends on its degree of harm. It is necessary to continuously monitor the incidence of the disease and the mutation of the virus. Evaluation, and then consider whether to adjust from Class B to Class C. Generally speaking, three aspects should be considered: first, the virus strain is relatively stable, and the virulence and pathogenicity should be further reduced; second, the understanding of the disease is more comprehensive and systematic, and the means of prevention and treatment are more mature; third, The public has a better understanding of disease risks, and their personal protection capabilities have been continuously improved. At present, it still takes some time to observe and study, and accumulate more scientific data for evaluation.

In any case, it is irreversible that the epidemic is far away from us. This has greatly reduced the market’s expectations for the future performance of related epidemic prevention stocks, and relevant listed companies have been frequently reduced by important shareholders.

Yangpu Medical announced last night that it recently received the “Share Change Notification Letter” issued by Director and General Manager Deng Guanhua, and learned that Deng Guanhua transferred all shares at an average price of 6.32 yuan per share through a block transaction on December 23, 2022. He holds 300,000 shares of the company, accounting for 0.10% of the company’s total share capital. Yangpu Medical fell more than 7% in intraday trading in the morning.

Xiangxue Pharmaceutical also announced last night that it received the “Notification Letter on Share Reduction” from the controlling shareholder Kunlun Investment, and learned that Kunlun Investment will conduct centralized bidding, block transactions, and after-hours pricing transactions from July 27 to December 23, 2022 ( Deemed as a bidding transaction) has reduced its holdings of 9.5669 million shares of the company, accounting for 1.45% of the company’s total share capital. Shares of Xiangxue Pharmaceutical fell nearly 8% in early trading.

Domestic POE film will explode

POE film concept stocks were very active in early trading, and the sector index once rose by more than 4%, far ahead of other industry sector indexes. Tianyang New Materials and Lvkang Biochemical both had their daily limit for the second consecutive day, Dingji had a daily limit at the opening, and Jusailong and Lushan New Materials all rose rapidly during the session.

POE adhesive film is a kind of packaging adhesive film for the core auxiliary material of photovoltaic modules. Its main function is to protect solar cells, so that photovoltaic modules will not be affected by external links during operation, prolong the service life of photovoltaic modules, and at the same time allow sunlight to pass through to the maximum extent. The adhesive film reaches the surface of the cell to improve the power generation efficiency of the photovoltaic module. Therefore, the photovoltaic packaging adhesive film is required to have high light transmittance, anti-ultraviolet heat and yellowing resistance, and good adhesion to glass and backplane.

Driven by the ultra-high-speed development of the photovoltaic industry, the demand for POE film has surged. According to the data of China Photovoltaic Industry Association, the demand for POE in 2021 is about 140,000 tons, and it is expected that the demand for photovoltaic POE in 2023 is expected to reach more than 300,000 tons. As the penetration rate of high-efficiency modules increases, it is expected that the demand for POE in the photovoltaic field will further increase.

CITIC Securities also stated that it is conservatively estimated that the demand for photovoltaic POE/EPE film will total about 1.2 billion square meters in 2023, and the demand for POE particles will reach 460,000 tons, and it will exceed 1 million tons in 2025, and the demand will maintain a high growth rate.

At present, POE particles are completely monopolized by overseas companies such as Dow, ExxonMobil, and LG. However, this situation may improve significantly in the next few years. According to incomplete statistics from Wind, the current domestic planned POE production capacity is about 2 million tons. According to the production capacity planning and project progress of various enterprises, considering the project test run and production capacity ramp, In 2024, it is expected to achieve a breakthrough in localized mass production.

Dingjide, whose market value is only about 5 billion yuan after the one-word daily limit today, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Liaoning Dingjide Petrochemical Technology Co., Ltd. plans to invest in the construction of POE high-end new material projects, with a total investment of about 9.868 billion yuan.

Dingjide further stated in the announcement that the construction content of this project belongs to the “encouraged” content of the “Industrial Structure Adjustment Catalog (2019 Edition)” published by the National Development and Reform Commission of China, and meets the requirements of relevant national industrial policies. The implementation of this project will lay a solid foundation for the company’s industrial structure adjustment and cultivation of new economic growth points.

Dingjide’s current performance is mediocre, with a net profit of 85.94 million yuan in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of only 1.92%. Even Guosheng Securities expects Dingjide to achieve a net profit of 104 million yuan in 2022, a year-on-year decrease of 20.9%. However, it is extremely optimistic about the future performance of Dingjide. It is expected that the net profit for the whole year of next year will increase by 68.5% year-on-year to 175 million yuan.