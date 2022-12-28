Wang Hao emphasized at the province’s new crown virus infection prevention and control work conference

Orderly transition to smooth peak crossing to protect the health and safety of the masses

News from Zhejiang Online, December 27 (Reporter Yu Qin)On the afternoon of the 27th, the province’s new crown virus infection prevention and control work video conference was held. Governor Wang Hao emphasized that all localities, departments and units must thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the prevention and control of the new stage of the epidemic, adhere to the people’s supremacy, life first, highlight “protecting health and preventing severe illness”, scientifically optimize Adjust the prevention and control measures, steadily implement the Class B and B control of the new crown virus infection, ensure an orderly transition to a smooth peak, and effectively protect the health and safety of the masses.

Wang Hao pointed out that in the past three years of epidemic prevention and control, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, the whole province has conscientiously implemented the spirit of the General Secretary’s important instructions of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development”. The command and dispatch of “a game of chess in the whole province” has played a series of combined punches for epidemic prevention and control, and dealt with each epidemic in the shortest time, the smallest scope, and the lowest cost, effectively safeguarding the life safety and health of the people, and handing over high-scoring answers. The current epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage. We must not only have a clear understanding of the situation, but also strengthen our confidence, and further unify our thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee on the new stage of epidemic prevention and control work. The style of work, with the most powerful measures and the most adequate preparations, promotes the implementation of various tasks and measures in the new stage.

Wang Hao emphasized that it is necessary to highlight the key points, grasp the key points, make up for the shortcomings, and further improve the ability and level of smooth peak crossing. First, we must strengthen the construction of the medical treatment system, improve the outpatient service capabilities of medical institutions, continue to optimize the layout of fever clinics, and achieve “all that should be received and all that should be treated”; improve the service capabilities of grass-roots first-diagnosis services, give full play to the role of the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment mechanism, and guide the general public. Hospitals are subsidized and supported grassroots medical and health institutions, and selected doctors are stationed to serve, and guide grassroots clinics to provide medical services for community patients, so that the vast majority of infected people are first diagnosed at the grassroots; improve the ability to treat severe cases, and do everything possible to increase the cure rate. Second, we must strengthen the overall planning and supply of medical drugs, support enterprises to expand their production capacity at full capacity, focus on strengthening the production of anti-epidemic materials such as cold and fever medicines, and N95 masks, speed up the overall deployment and orderly release, and do everything possible to meet the drug needs of the masses. Third, we must focus on optimizing services for key groups of “one old and one young” and key rural areas, assign special personnel to service and manage each elderly care institution, distribute health kits to the elderly over 60 years old in the province, and make every effort to ensure the medical needs of children with fever; The “five-level secretary” grasps the responsibility for epidemic prevention and control in rural areas, promotes the “double sinking” of party and government agencies and medical resources, and the “two strengthening” of medical supplies supply and transshipment treatment capabilities, especially for special groups with underlying diseases, lonely elderly, Create a list of left-behind children and strengthen care and assistance. Fourth, we must vigorously care for medical staff and front-line workers at the grassroots level, implement more heart-warming measures to help solve practical difficulties, and scientifically arrange shifts on duty so that they can devote themselves to work wholeheartedly. Fifth, it is necessary to strengthen the coordination of all aspects, protect the lives and health of the people to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

Wang Hao emphasized that it is necessary to strictly implement territorial responsibilities and departmental responsibilities, strengthen coordination, supervision and inspection, and ensure that policies, responsibilities, and work are in place. It is necessary to guide public opinion, strengthen science popularization, guide the masses to implement prevention and control policies, and do a good job in self-health management.

Xu Wenguang presided over, Cheng Yuechong made work arrangements, Gao Xingfu, Wang Wenxu, Liu Xin, Lu Shan, Wang Chengguo, Yao Gaoyuan, Tang Feifan attended the main venue or branch venues. At the meeting, the Provincial Health and Health Commission, the Provincial Department of Economics and Information Technology, the Provincial Department of Transportation, and the heads of Hangzhou City, Jinhua Lanxi City, and Xin’an Street, Kecheng District, Quzhou made exchange speeches.