The businesses of Romagna: not a single euro has arrived, we got up on our own

Finally, confirming the good response capacity of companies, on the employment issue, 92% of entrepreneurs have maintained the same employment levels while only 11 percent expect to access the redundancy fund in the coming months.

The survey is carried out in the first ten days of October by the Association’s Study Center in around fifty activities representing manufacturing and services, approximately 40% of those affected by the floods of last May.

The data was presented as part of Romagna Business Matching, an exhibition and B2B event organized at the Cesena fair.

The discouragement

«These are numbers that comfort us, even if there is a bit of bitterness about the lack of promised aid, at least so far, and above all our members show us concern for their historic small suppliers who risk not getting back on their feet – stated the president by Confindustria Romagna, Roberto Bozzi – No industry is an island: in the area there is a strong short supply chain relationship with local workers, who after decades of collaboration and trust become additional families”. According to Bozzi, the main hopes concern the release of the refreshments also with regards to the production stoppage. At the same time, the associated companies continue to focus on themselves, looking at innovation, the search for new foreign markets and the development of new products.

«This territory and the companies of Romagna have once again given proof of their strength and their big heart – commented the president of Piccola Industria and vice president of Confindustria Giovanni Baroni. However, we cannot leave them alone, they must be supported both in the post-emergency restart and by stimulating an all-round culture of prevention so that they are ready in the face of increasingly frequent disasters.” Baroni is thinking of automatic rewards for SMEs that invest in prevention, incentives from the insurance system and greater valorisation by the banking system in the evaluation of the creditworthiness of investments in prevention. «We must – he concluded – build a strong public-private network capable of supporting families, communities and businesses affected by disasters. Only together can we make the country truly resilient.”