The Central Bank’s Gross International Reserves Hit Lowest Level Since August as Deterioration Persists

The Central Bank’s Gross International Reserves Drop to Lowest Level in Over a Month

In the latest financial update, the Central Bank has reported that its gross international reserves have reached their lowest level since August 22, closing at USD 27,525 million on Friday. This decline follows a week of negative performance, with the stock of assets decreasing by USD 257 million, bringing the total loss for the week to $157 million.

The downward trend in the reserves has been a cause for concern, as in September alone, there was a drop of USD 289 million. Adding to the worry, throughout the year so far, the reserves have deteriorated by a staggering USD 17,073 million, marking a significant decline of 38.3 percent.

These diminishing reserve levels raise questions about the country’s economic stability and its ability to withstand potential financial shocks. Experts suggest that factors such as declining exports, slowing remittances, and increased external debt could be contributing to this unfavorable situation.

The Central Bank’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves are worrisome, as they play a crucial role in supporting a country’s ability to mitigate and manage various economic challenges. The reserves act as a safeguard to ensure stability in the nation’s currency, as well as protecting against external shocks that may affect the financial system.

Analysts and policymakers will closely monitor the situation, assessing the potential implications on the overall economy. Measures to bolster the foreign exchange reserves may be necessary to restore market confidence and address potential vulnerabilities.

It remains to be seen how the Central Bank will respond to this decline, as well as the actions it will take to safeguard against further deterioration.