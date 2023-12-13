The Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing and Xi Jinping delivered an important speech

President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the meeting and delivered an important speech.

During his speech, Xi Jinping emphasized the need to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee. He discussed the economic work in 2023 and outlined plans for economic development in 2024. Xi Jinping also urged for the implementation of the new development concept and the construction of a new development pattern to promote high-quality development.

Following Xi Jinping’s speech, Li Qiang made a concluding speech, stressing the importance of implementing the spirit of Xi Jinping’s important speech and effectively carrying out economic work in the coming year.

The Central Economic Work Conference addressed various challenges facing the country, including insufficient effective demand, overcapacity in some industries, and weak social expectations. The meeting called for a coordinated effort to expand domestic demand, deepen supply-side structural reforms, and pursue high-quality development.

The conference also highlighted the need to strengthen macro-control policies, enhance the endogenous driving force of development through reform and opening up, and maintain the positive economic recovery trend. Additionally, the meeting emphasized the importance of promoting high-quality development while ensuring high-level security.

Looking ahead to the next year, the conference outlined key measures to be taken, including implementing proactive fiscal policies, adopting a prudent monetary policy, and enhancing policy coordination across various sectors. It also stressed the importance of economic publicity and public opinion guidance to promote a positive economic outlook.

The Central Economic Work Conference concluded with a call to unite the entire Party and people of all ethnic groups in China to focus on the central task of economic construction and achieve effective improvement in quality and quantity growth.

The conference’s comprehensive analysis and strategic planning set the stage for China’s economic development in the coming year, providing a roadmap for sustainable and high-quality growth.

