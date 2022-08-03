Home Business The central parity of the RMB against the US dollar was 6.7813, down 351 basis points
Business

The central parity of the RMB against the US dollar was 6.7813, down 351 basis points

by admin

On August 3, the central parity rate of the RMB against the US dollar was reported at 6.7813, a depreciation of 351 basis points. The central parity of the previous trading day was at 6.7462, the closing price of the onshore RMB was at 6.7580 at 16:30, and at 6.7500 in the evening trading at 23:30.

On August 3, the central bank announced that in order to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system, on August 3, a 7-day reverse repurchase operation of 2 billion yuan was carried out by way of interest rate bidding, and the winning rate was 2.10%.

Wind data shows that the reverse repurchase of 2 billion yuan expired today, so the maturity amount was fully hedged on that day.

The dollar index rose significantly on the 2nd. As of late New York trading, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, rose 0.75% to 106.2410.

Zhou Maohua, a macro researcher at the Financial Market Department of China Everbright Bank, believes that a strong US dollar will cause some disturbance to the RMB and non-US currencies, but it will not change the basic stability of the RMB. There is no reason for the market to be unilaterally bearish on the RMB exchange rate. At present, under the support of factors such as the resilience of my country’s foreign trade, the strong attractiveness of RMB assets, the orderly flow of cross-border capital in two directions, and the significantly enhanced flexibility of the RMB exchange rate, the RMB exchange rate is still expected to remain near the equilibrium level, and two-way fluctuations will be normalized.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

You may also like

A-share subscription | Haiguang Information (688041.SH) opens subscription...

Crypto SEC blames 11 individuals for $ 300...

The iPhone 14 insists on using the A15...

Ferrari: profit leaps to 251 million in the...

Interpump: turnover estimated at over 2 billion at...

FinecoBank closes the half year with € 222.5...

CDP, the 2022-24 Strategic Plan continues: interventions started...

China Huaneng Xu Shisen: Under the carbon neutrality...

Berkeley SkyDeck Europe, Milan: the new call for...

The chip performance has been improved by 1,000...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy