MILANO — Banca Ifis archives its best semester, with net profit of 91 million, 2023 estimates raised to 160 million and the new remuneration policy which in 2023 should distribute 69%. The ECB rate hike has little to do with this: Ifis is not a traditional bank, but a group specializing in discounting invoices to SMEs, where it is the Italian leader, and in small credit recovery.

