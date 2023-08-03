‘The use of ketamine rises in Milan, Bologna and Florence’, from Mario Negri’s map of consumption – Lifestyles

Between 2020 and 2022, the consumption of ketamine increased in some cities such as Milan (from 6 to 14 mg per day per 1,000 inhabitants), Bologna (from 12 to 22) and Florence (from 8 to 18). Among the cities with the highest per capita consumption of cannabis are Nuoro, Cagliari and Trieste. It emerges from the mapping of drug consumption in Italian cities carried out by the Mario Negri Institute of Pharmacological Researchthanks to a study financed by the Department for Anti-Drug Policies of the Presidency of the Council and the results of which have been published in the Annual Report to Parliament.

“The waste water project – he explains Sara Castiglioni, head of the Mario Negri Environmental Epidemiological Indicators laboratory – developed a survey network that included 33 cities in 20 regions. The method analyzes the metabolic residues of narcotic substances in the urban waters arriving at the purifiers, to estimate the substances that are consumed by the population”. The analysis made it possible to observe a lot of variability between cities: for cannabis consumption greater than 100 doses was detected per day per 1,000 inhabitants in Nuoro, Bologna, Fidenza, Cagliari, Trento and Trieste and consumption equal to 12 daily doses per 1,000 inhabitants in Belluno.For cocaine, values ​​greater than 20 doses per day per 1,000 inhabitants are observed in breaking latest news, Montichiari, Venice, Fidenza, Rome, Bologna, Merano, while the lowest consumption is in Belluno and Palermo (between 1 and 4 doses per day per 1,000 inhabitants).

The data also made it possible to detect the consumption of new psychoactive substances. The use of ketamine is found in almost all the cities analyzed with an average of 5 mg per day per 1,000 inhabitants and average consumption above the average in some capitals such as Bologna, Cagliari, Florence, Milan, Turin and Venice. The average consumption of methamphetamine is constant and with higher values ​​in Rome. “As for ecstasy (Mdma), after the drop in 2020 – adds Castiglioni – there was an increase in the autumn of 2021 probably in conjunction with the reopening of the discos after the stop due to the Covid pandemic”.

