Ji’an City’s Focus on High-Quality Development and Building a Modern Industrial System

Ji’an City Emphasizes High-Quality Development in Various Sectors

Ji’an City in Jiangxi Province has recently been focusing on the primary task of high-quality development, aiming to consolidate the foundation of the industry and promote the growth of emerging industries. This was the key message delivered by Wang Shaoxuan, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress and secretary of the Ji’an Municipal Party Committee, during several important meetings and visits.

On July 5, 2023, the Municipal Party Committee’s Theoretical Learning Center Group and a forum for leading cadres in the city were held in Ji’an City. Wang Shaoxuan presided over the meeting and stressed the importance of achieving stability and recovery in the economy, emphasizing the need to consolidate the upward trend.

During an economic situation analysis meeting on July 11, Wang Shaoxuan further emphasized the need for differentiation in development and the promotion of agricultural characteristic industries. He highlighted the importance of expanding market channels and increasing value-added benefits for farmers.

On July 12, Wang Shaoxuan visited Taihe County to investigate rural revitalization work and interacted with people in need. He emphasized the need to address the challenges faced by disabled individuals and promote their all-round development, including employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

During the second congress of the Ji’an Disabled Persons’ Federation on July 19, Wang Shaoxuan highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting the disabled community. He stressed the importance of promoting equality, participation, and sharing for the disabled, enabling them to live fulfilling lives.

Addressing the issue of complaints and visits, Wang Shaoxuan visited Yongfeng County on July 20 to supervise the progress of the petition package. He emphasized the responsibility of party and government leaders in addressing outstanding problems and effectively resolving repeated complaints and visits.

The Fifth Plenary (Enlarged) Meeting of the Fifth Ji’an Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China was held on July 24. Wang Shaoxuan presented a work report and highlighted the city’s strategies for industrial upgrading, reform and opening up, regional coordination, ecological construction, and common prosperity.

Ji’an City is actively seeking breakthroughs in various sectors to promote high-quality development. By implementing these strategies, the city aims to accelerate economic growth, improve the livelihoods of its residents, and build a safe and reliable modern industrial system.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

