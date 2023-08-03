Donald Trump’s legal problems

ATTACK ON THE CAPITOL

On January 6, 2021, after a rally by Trump, his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington. They wanted to prevent MPs from officially confirming Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 presidential election. Trump has to answer in federal court in connection with these events and attempted election fraud. In an indictment published on Tuesday, he is accused, among other things, of conspiring with six people to change the result of the election.

WITHHOLDING GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS

In a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on August 8, 2022, the FBI seized 13,000 documents. About 100 of these were marked as classified and some as top secret, which means they are subject to the highest level of secrecy. Trump was charged on June 8 with unlawful possession of national security documents. He is said to have illegally kept it when he left the White House and then lied to investigators about it. Trump has pleaded not guilty. On July 28, the charges were expanded. The trial is scheduled for May 20, 2024.

STRUGGLE FOR ELECTION OUTCOME IN GEORGIA

In the 2020 presidential election, the then challenger and subsequent election winner Biden prevailed against Trump in Georgia, among other places, but only very narrowly. Trump is said to have tried to reverse the result in Georgia afterwards. The decision to press charges against Trump or anyone else in the case rests with District Attorney Fani Willis. A decision on charges is expected by September 1. Legal experts say Trump could be charged with at least three violations of state election laws.

SUE IN NEW YORK REGARDING ALLEGED FRAUD

In September 2022, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump and the family company named after him, the Trump Organization, for fraud. The accusation of the democrat: Between 2011 and 2021 the company value is said to have been manipulated. Trump is said to have inflated his fortune in order to get cheaper loans. The civil lawsuit seeks to permanently bar Trump and his children, Donald Junior, Eric and Ivanka, from running businesses in upstate New York. James also wants the Trumps to repay at least $250 million allegedly obtained through fraud. The trial is scheduled for October 2, 2023.

NEW YORK Hush Money Case

A New York grand jury has indicted Trump for forging business records related to a hush money payment to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election. His former attorney Michael Cohen paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 for her silence over a sexual encounter with Trump. This is said to have taken place in 2006. Trump pleaded not guilty to a total of 34 charges. He has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels but acknowledged reimbursed Cohen for his payment to her. The trial is scheduled for March 25, 2024.

NEW YORK DEFAMATION ACTION

A federal court in Manhattan found Trump guilty of sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and subsequent defamation in 2022. He was sentenced to pay five million dollars. Trump has appealed. Carroll is seeking at least another $10 million in a separate defamation lawsuit after Trump criticized the verdict. He has denied meeting Carroll and calls the allegations fabricated. A trial is scheduled for January 15, 2024.

