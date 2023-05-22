The construction of new power systems has entered a new stage, and the regulation power supply and demand side have attracted much attention_Oriental Fortune Network

Recently, the National Development and Reform Commission, the National Energy Administration and other departments have successively issued the “Power Demand Side Management Measures (Draft for Comments)”, “Power Load Management Measures (Draft for Comments)” and “About Further Improvementpumped storageA series of documents such as the Notice on Matters Related to Planning and Construction Work, and the Notice of the National Energy Administration on Carrying out Comprehensive Supervision of the Construction and Operation of Regulatory Power Sources in Power Systems, strengthen the planning and management of demand-side resources and regulated power sources. Experts in the study of power market reform believe that this marks a new stage in the construction of a new power system.

In order to achieve the “double carbon” goal, in March 2021, my country proposed to build the followingnew energyA new type of power system as the main body. Over the past two years, the installed capacity of renewable energy represented by photovoltaics and wind power has risen rapidly. Statistics from the National Energy Administration show that by the end of 2022, my country has achieved a historic feat in which the total installed capacity of renewable energy exceeds that of coal power.As a major channel for the transmission of clean energy, the investment in power grid construction is also continuously increasing. The two major power grid companies continue to increase the investment in power grids.UHVLine approval and construction speed up.

However, the new power system is a coordinated system of source, network, load and storage.Viewed from the power supply side, withnew energyThe rapid increase in the proportion of installed capacity has brought about randomness and volatility in power generation, prompting relevant parties to accelerate the promotion ofenergy storageProject construction; From the perspective of the power grid, to ensure reliable power supply and safe operation, it is necessary to greatly improve the peak-shaving, frequency-regulating and voltage-regulating capabilities of the power system, and to configure related technical equipment.

Recently, a number of freshly released documents further promote the construction of new power systems from the above aspects.againstpumped storagethe planning, construction and operation of regulating power supplies, the relevant documents clearly point out that the currentpumped storagePower stations in some areas have problems such as insufficient preliminary demonstration, in-depth work, unclear demand, and overheated project declarations. Relevant parties are required to carry out demand demonstration by province, region, and future reasonable demand, focusing on the “14th Five-Year Plan” and coordinating the “15th Five-Year Plan”. The scale of the “five” start-up projects, with 2030 and 2035 as the planning level years, conducts demand demonstrations, and conducts preliminary analysis and prospects for 2040. For power generation and power grid enterprises, relevant parties will carry out pumped storage, coal power flexible transformation units,gaspower generation, regulating hydropower, newenergy storageComprehensive supervision of flexible and adjustable power supply and resource construction and operation, to fully understand the bottom line.

The “Power Load Management Measures (Draft for Comments)” and “Power Demand Side Management Measures (Draft for Comments)” propose that provincial power operation authorities should organize grid companies to formulate demand response implementation plans. By 2025, local demand response capabilities will reach 3% to 5% of the maximum electricity load. By 2030, a large-scale real-time demand response capability will be formed, and combined with ancillary service market and electric energy market transactions, it will be possible to realize the sharing and mutual aid of adjustable resources in the grid area.

Chen Haoyong, director of the Institute of Electric Power Economics and Electric Power Market, School of Electric Power, South China University of Technology, said that the old model of relying only on traditional power regulation to achieve power balance and alleviate power shortages in local periods and areas is unsustainable, and development and construction are urgently neededenergy storageand regulated power supplies. The participation of energy storage and regulating power in grid operation will greatly improve the reliability, flexibility and economy of power system operation, ensure the green and efficient supply of energy, and help the construction of a new power system under the “dual carbon” goal.

