The continuous recovery of consumption releases the vitality of development (entering the market to see confidence)——From the third China International Consumer Goods Fair to see the market recovering and improving_Hangzhou Net

The continuous recovery of consumption releases the vitality of development (entering the market to see confidence)——From the third China International Consumer Goods Fair to see the market recovering and improving

opening words

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that “to promote Chinese-style modernization, we must do a good job in the first year” and “further guide business entities to strengthen confidence and stabilize social expectations.”

This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. All regions and departments are guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, starting from the strategic overall situation, starting from improving social psychological expectations and boosting development confidence, and doing a good job. A series of practical and effective measures have been intensively introduced to promote economic operation. Continued overall improvement.

This newspaper will launch a column of “Entering the Market to See Confidence” starting today, combining the current “Consumption Boost Year” and “Investment China Year” series of activities, in-depth research and interviews on the front line, reflecting the stabilization of market expectations and boosting development in various regions and departments The new act of confidence shows the new atmosphere of business entities in various fields and industries unswervingly promoting high-quality development.

Consumption is an important engine of my country’s economic growth.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that “we must vigorously implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand and take more forceful measures to achieve a virtuous circle of social reproduction” and “we must give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption.”

Share open opportunities and create a better life together. From April 10th to 15th, the third China International Consumer Goods Fair was held in Haikou, Hainan. With the goal of “creating a global consumer boutique display and trading platform”, the exhibition area of ​​this Consumer Expo has increased by 20% compared with the previous one, bringing together more than 3,300 consumer boutique brands from 65 countries and regions, and more than 500 buyers and professional visitors of all kinds. Ten thousand people… The number of participating brands, the number of new product releases, and the total number of visitors to this year’s Consumer Expo all hit record highs, fully demonstrating China‘s firm determination to actively expand its opening up, and vividly reflecting the continuous recovery and release of China‘s consumer market powerful momentum.

The Consumer Expo is a window to observe China‘s economy. Looking at the whole country, various regions and departments have adopted a series of powerful measures to expand domestic demand and promote consumption, and promote the orderly recovery of the consumer market. In the first quarter of this year, the consumption of commodity retail and catering services in various places rebounded significantly, the consumption of contact and travel services picked up rapidly, the demand for upgraded consumption continued to be released, and new consumption patterns stimulated new vitality of consumption. Popularity, a booming market, and full confidence will promote the continued overall improvement of the economic operation.

Stimulate new kinetic energy and take multiple measures to release consumption potential

The spring breeze is blowing, and the spring is full of joy. Walking in the venue of the 3rd Consumer Expo, witnessing negotiations and signing contracts one after another, you can feel the surging vitality of the Chinese consumer market at close range.

In the Chia Tai Group exhibition area, coconuts, durians, mangoes and other fruits are stacked in piles. “From people’s enthusiasm for participating in the Consumer Expo, we have seen the vitality of the Chinese consumer market.” said Zhang Shuhui, the relevant person in charge of the Chia Tai Group’s agricultural, animal husbandry and food enterprises.

At the Dell booth at the Consumer Expo, the latest technology and electronic products were unveiled one after another, and the audience seemed to be in the future technology world. “Participating in three consumer expos in a row, I deeply understand the vitality of the Chinese market.” said Chen Yi, retail general manager of Dell China‘s consumer and small business division.

A number of indicators of this year’s Consumer Expo set new records, making it even more exciting and effective.

The spillover effect continued to expand. Consecutively participating in Consumer Expos, Estée Lauder put its travel retail China headquarters in Hainan Free Trade Port; after participating in the first Consumer Expo, Canada Green Chocolate Factory Co., Ltd. decided to open a factory in Jiangdong New District, Haikou, Hainan, which was officially put into operation last year; participated in Consumer Expos Last year, Taipei Siqi Group established the group’s China Travel Retail Headquarters in Hainan…

The level of internationalization has been continuously improved. This year’s Consumer Expo, more than 2,000 overseas buyers came to negotiate and purchase. Lun Yingjie, President of Holland (China) Dairy Group, said: “Our turnover in the second Consumer Expo increased by 400% year-on-year, and this year’s Consumer Expo is expected to increase by 200% year-on-year.” Senior Vice President of Reignwood Group Lu Zhan said: “Consumer Expo will be better and better, and we will get greater development opportunities from it.” To promote more effective connection between domestic and foreign brands and markets, Consumer Expo has created a platform for multinational companies to share market opportunities.

Significantly improved brand influence. Stefania Lazzaroni, general manager of the Italian Federation of High-end Product Manufacturers, said that the Chinese consumer market has a unique charm in the world, and hopes to use the Expo to introduce more high-quality Italian products to Chinese consumers. The Chinese market has gained more development opportunities.

The consumer expo will inject new development momentum into the consumer market.

Consumption has become the main engine of my country’s economic growth for many years, and it is also a direct reflection of the people’s needs for a better life. Since the beginning of this year, all regions and departments have given priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption, and have taken strong measures to enhance consumption capacity, improve consumption conditions, innovate consumption scenarios, and accelerate the release of consumption potential.

Organize consumer activities to boost consumer confidence. In the first quarter, the Ministry of Commerce organized two themed activities, the Spring Festival and the National Consumption Promotion Month, held the National Online New Year’s Shopping Festival, and launched key events such as the Carnival of Time-honored Brands and the Chinese Food Club; Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei jointly held the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei During the consumption season, the China Building Materials Circulation Association and the Culinary Association hold activities such as the Green Home Consumption Festival and the International Catering Industry Expo… These activities not only create a strong atmosphere to promote consumption, but also enrich consumers’ choices and bring more discounts and conveniences.

Stabilize key consumption and consolidate the consumption market. In the first quarter, Beijing, Shanghai and other places provided subsidies for residents to purchase green smart home appliances. Relevant departments and localities should implement policies to support the consumption of new energy vehicles and expand the circulation of second-hand vehicles. From January to February this year, sales of new energy vehicles increased by 20.8%, accounting for 25.7% of new car sales; used car transactions increased by 5.7%, and the ratio of new car sales reached 0.75:1.

Optimize the platform carrier and release the consumption potential. Shanghai is focusing on the development of the first-store economy, and Beijing is accelerating the upgrading and transformation of traditional business districts… Around the recovery and expansion of consumption, various regions and departments have introduced relevant measures. On April 10, at the Xi’an famous and high-quality consumer goods promotion meeting held at the Consumer Expo venue, a number of enterprises in Shaanxi and Hainan enterprises successfully joined hands.

Data show that from January to February, the national catering revenue increased by 9.2% year-on-year; movie box office revenue was 13.95 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.8%; among the retail sales of physical stores above designated size, the retail sales of convenience stores and professional stores increased by 10.0% and 3.6% year-on-year respectively , the growth rate was 6.3 and 0.1 percentage points higher than that of the previous year.

Discover new demands, upgrade consumption and ignite innovation engine

At the booth of Taishan Sports, sitting on a piece of sports equipment, a small ball appeared on the screen in front of the right and danced with the movement of the legs. “Consumer demand is constantly upgrading, forcing product innovation. This sports equipment is equipped with interesting games, which makes consumers feel that sports are more interesting.” Song Kun, director of the brand department of Taishan Sports Industry Group, said.

At the booth of Kacher in Germany, the staff held a cleaning device in the shape of a fuel gun, pressed the switch, and the nozzle instantly ejected high-pressure steam to wash away the dirt on the edge of the mirror. “The cleaning process only needs water and electricity, which avoids allergic reactions that may be caused by chemical residues.” said the relevant person in charge of Kacher China.

Having participated in the Consumer Expo for three consecutive years, Teng Shujie, general manager of Ainashi Group, said: “Chinese consumers are paying more and more attention to health. From the first generation of products, iterative products to the healthy sleep system brought this time, we want to better serve consumers. By.”

At present, my country’s consumer market is showing a recovery growth trend. The characteristics of strong consumption resilience, great potential and sufficient vitality have not changed. At this Consumer Expo, many “high, new, high-quality, and special” products from home and abroad were unveiled, reflecting the new trend of my country’s consumption upgrade.

Healthy consumption has become a hot spot. The concept of healthy living is accepted by more people, health products and technologies continue to make breakthroughs and innovations, and sports and fitness, healthy home furnishing, and medical care have gradually become hot spots in the market. The “Questionnaire Report on Urban Depositors in the First Quarter of 2023” released by the central bank not long ago shows that people’s willingness to consume healthily is on the rise.

Green consumption is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. The National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Commerce and other departments issued the “Implementation Plan for Promoting Green Consumption” last year to further promote green consumption. In the first quarter, with the gradual implementation of the policy, green consumption is becoming the conscious choice of more consumers, and the sales and market share of green and low-carbon products have further increased.

At the booth of Hainan Agricultural Reclamation Hot Planting Industry Group at the Consumer Expo, a carbon neutral certificate issued by Tianjin Emissions Exchange was placed in a conspicuous position; Large posters… Green consumption elements can be seen everywhere.

The demand for smart consumption is strong. The demand for intelligent consumption is an important aspect of consumption upgrading, and the sales of related products and services are booming. Last year, 13 departments including the Ministry of Commerce issued the “Notice on Several Measures to Promote the Consumption of Green Smart Home Appliances”, focusing on better meeting the people’s demand for low-carbon, green, smart, and fashionable home appliance consumption upgrades, and made a series of deployments. In the first quarter, the sales of smart home appliances on major platforms achieved rapid growth.

Highlights of fashion consumption. The popularity of fashion consumption is an important manifestation of the individuation, diversification and quality of consumer demand. In Shanghai, the private kitchens opened in the alleys attract customers from all over the world to taste them because of their unique decoration and dishes; Art books, home design items…

At this consumer expo, national trendy domestic products are very popular. A number of domestic consumer boutiques and time-honored brands such as Poly Culture and Jingdezhen System were on display, attracting many visitors. At Zhong Xuegao’s booth, from the name, taste to design, the “AI Popsicle” participated or even led by AI has attracted many new consumers. In the “Fashion Boutique Exhibition Area”, K11 Group exhibits a wide variety of exhibits. Artists from all over the world integrate design into daily home furnishing, bringing fashion to more consumers.

Increase new supply, enrich new products and new services

This year’s Consumer Expo has gathered more than 3,000 high-quality consumer brands from all over the world. Many international top brands in sub-sectors participated in the exhibition for the first time, and a large number of domestic high-quality goods and time-honored brands will be exhibited in a concentrated manner, which will further enrich the choices of the consumer market and better satisfy the people. Diversified and high-quality consumer demand.

New products enrich new options. In the “Urban Cycling” exhibition area of ​​Tmall International, wearing VR glasses and riding a mountain bike, the scene in front of you slowly unfolds, attracting the experiencer to continue riding. In the welcome hall of the first phase of Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, Huawei’s spring flagship new product premiere kicked off. On the huge widescreen, the photos taken by Huawei P60 series mobile phones are clearly displayed, allowing the audience in the audience to intuitively feel the product performance.

New services stimulate new vitality. At the Dewu APP booth, many consumers came to experience the “AR virtual try-on” function. Developed more than 20,000 digital models of footwear, and the Dewu APP realizes “cloud shoe testing” to help consumers buy more suitable products. “I’m coming to the Consumer Expo!” I said this sentence to the iFlytek dual-screen translator, and the corresponding English was displayed on the screen immediately. This smart translator supports online translation in up to 83 languages, and has functions such as speech translation and simultaneous subtitles.

New scenes bring new experiences. At the Meituan booth at the Consumer Expo, the latest “retail big screen” attracted many visitors. Through this large screen, people can see the information and content of the four sections of “shopping, eating, traveling and entertainment“, which also shortens the distance between consumers and real-time retail.

New models offer new conveniences. In the Casio exhibition area, the photographer held a handheld gimbal to zoom in and show the details of the new watch for the audience in the live broadcast room. In order to show the luster of Gonas jewelry, the anchor called the staff next to him to help with lighting… In the venue of the Consumer Expo, live broadcast activities brought high-quality products to more consumers.

Looking at the whole country, with the continuous optimization of market supply, the gradual expansion of consumption hotspots, and the continuous release of consumer demand for upgraded commodities. From January to February, the retail sales of cosmetics, gold, silver and jewelry, books, newspapers and magazines of units above the designated size increased by 3.8%, 5.9% and 12.8% year-on-year respectively, and the growth rates were 2.3 and 4.4 higher than the retail sales of units above the designated size, respectively. and 11.3 percent.

Online shopping modes such as live delivery with goods make shopping more convenient for consumers. From January to February, my country’s online shopping grew rapidly. The national online retail sales of physical goods increased by 5.3% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 1.8 percentage points higher than the total retail sales of social consumer goods, driving the growth rate of total retail sales of social consumer goods by 1.2 percentage points; The proportion of total retail sales was 22.7%, an increase of 0.7 percentage points over the same period of the previous year.

With the continuous efforts of various policies and measures, the continuous optimization of the supply structure, and more abundant consumption scenarios, the recovery of the consumer market will be stronger. It will definitely play a better role in supporting economic growth. Promote high-quality development and make greater contributions.