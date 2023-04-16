Sunday Rai Sport (Web and Play), 16 April 2023 | Live Amstel Gold Race Cycling, Swimming, Volleyball

Like every weekend today, Sunday 16 April 2023Digital-News.it (www.digital-news.it) presents you with Rai’s sports offer for the weekend on the generalist networks and within programming Rai Sports broadcast free of charge on the digital terrestrial platform (LCN 58) and on free-to-air satellite in the HD version (Sky channel 227, Tivùsat on channel 21).

Rai Sport HD is the big sport channel with interim guide by Marco Franzelli. It offers live coverage of the main national and international competitions, news and sports features. Spectators have more information on competitive events at their disposal: more events and more spaces dedicated to each competition (preparation for the competition, comments, interviews, opinions of technicians and commentators).

ore 11:00 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Day (live)

from the TV1 studio – Milan

ore 15:40 – RAIDUE HD:

Cycling – Northern Classics 2023: Amstel Gold Race Men (live)

yes Valkenburg [Olanda]

commentary: Stefano Rizzato, Stefano Garzelli, Ettore Giovannelli

ore 17:05 – RAIDUE HD:

Heading: Sunday Dribbling (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

Lead: Paola Ferrari

ore 18:05 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Evening on Sunday (live)

from studio SR8 – Rome

ore 18:25 – RAIDUE HD:

Heading: 90th Minute (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

Lead: Marco Lollobrigida – Guests: MArco Tardelli and Daniele Adani

ore 22:40 – RAIDUE HD:

Column – La Domenica Sportiva (live)

from the TV2 studio – Milan

Lead: Alberto Remedy – In studio: Claudio Marchisio, Carolina Morace, Lia Capizzi and Anna Quiles

06:00 Rally: Camp. Italian Alba Rally – 2nd round (repeat)

from Alba [Cuneo]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Dario Nicoli

ore 07:00 News – TG Sport Mattina (live)

07:30 Rally: Camp. Italian Alba Rally – 2nd round (repeat)

08:30 Shooting. Mixed Skeet World Cup (rerun)

yes Larnaca [Cipro]

commentary: David Novelli

09:00 Clay pigeon shooting. Women's Olympic Trench World Cup (rerun)

yes Larnaca [Cipro]

commentary: David Novelli

yes Larnaca [Cipro]

commentary: David Novelli

09.30 am Men's Olympic Pit Shooting World Cup (repeat)

yes Larnaca [Cipro]

commentary: David Novelli

yes Larnaca [Cipro]

commentary: David Novelli

yes Larnaca [Cipro] commentary: David Novelli ore 10:00 Swimming: Spring Absolute Championships Heats 4th day (direct)

from Riccione [Rimini]

commentary: Tommaso Mecarozzi, Luca Sacchi

Poolside and interviews: Elizabeth Caporale

ore 12:00 Artistic gymnastics. European Championships Finals of Specialties 2′ Day (direct)

in Antalya [Turchia]

commentary: Andrea Fusco and Andrea Massaro

in Antalya [Turchia]

commentary: Andrea Fusco and Andrea Massaro

ore 13:30 Cycling – Northern Classics 2023: Amstel Gold Race Women (live)

yes Valkenburg [Olanda]

commentary: Stefano Rizzato, Stefano Garzelli, Ettore Giovannelli

yes Valkenburg [Olanda]

commentary: Stefano Rizzato, Stefano Garzelli, Ettore Giovannelli

ore 14:30 Cycling – Northern Classics 2023: Amstel Gold Race Men (live)

yes Valkenburg [Olanda]

commentary: Stefano Rizzato, Stefano Garzelli, Ettore Giovannelli

yes Valkenburg [Olanda]

commentary: Stefano Rizzato, Stefano Garzelli, Ettore Giovannelli

ore 15:40 Swimming: Absolute Spring Championships Finals 4th day (live)

from Riccione [Rimini]

commentary: Tommaso Mecarozzi, Luca Sacchi

Poolside and interviews: Elizabeth Caporale

from Riccione [Rimini]

commentary: Tommaso Mecarozzi, Luca Sacchi

Poolside and interviews: Elizabeth Caporale

ore 17:50 Men's Volleyball: Superlega Credem Banca 2022/23 Play-offs: Semifinals #2 Milan-Civitanova (live)

from Milan

commentary: Maurizio Colantoni and Andrea Lucchetta

from Milan

commentary: Maurizio Colantoni and Andrea Lucchetta

ore 20:25 Serie A1 Women's Volleyball – Play-offs: Quarter Final #1: Chieri – Novara (live)

from Chieri [Torino]

commentary: Marco Fantasia and Giulia Pisani

from Chieri [Torino]

commentary: Marco Fantasia and Giulia Pisani

11.00 pm Motocross: MXGP Trentino World Championship – Race 1 (delayed)

from Pietramurata [Trento]

commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

from Pietramurata [Trento]

commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

00:00 Motocross: MXGP Trentino World Championship – Race 2 (delayed)

from Pietramurata [Trento]

commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

from Pietramurata [Trento]

commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

from Pietramurata [Trento] commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani 01:00 Cycling Tour of the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria (deferred)

01:50 am Swimming: Absolute Spring Championships Finals 4th day (repeat)

04:00 Artistic Gymnastics. European Championships Finals of Specialties 2′ Day (repeat)

05:40 Orientation 2003: Orientation. Vieste/Umbra Forest (repeat)

24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)

All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel



ore 12:00 – Rai Play (WATCH THE LIVE)

Artistic Gymnastics: Specialty Final European Championships (direct)

in Antalya [Turchia]

commentary: Andrea Fusco and Andrea Massaro



in Antalya [Turchia] commentary: Andrea Fusco and Andrea Massaro ore 14:00 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Motocross: MXGP Trentino World Championship – Race 1 (live)

from Pietramurata [Trento]

commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani



from Pietramurata [Trento] commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani ore 14:20 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Football: Serie C Group A 37th day LR Vicenza vs Pordenone (live)

from the Menti stadium in Vicenza

commentary: Giuseppe Galati and Roberto Rambaudi

Fieldside and interviews: Umberto Martini



ore 17:00 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Motocross: MXGP Trentino World Championship – Race 2 (live)

from Pietramurata [Trento]

commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

Motocross: MXGP Trentino World Championship – Race 2 (live)

from Pietramurata [Trento]

commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

Sunday Sport on April 16 on Rai Radio1 is conducted by Guido Ardone. Opening at 12.30 with the radio commentary of the Serie A match, Lecce-Sampdoria, by Cristiano Piccinelli and Massimo Orlando. At 14.50 “All football minute by minute” conducted by Filippo Corsini. One Serie A match and one Serie B match in the lineup: Turin-Salernitana and, from 4.15pm, Ternana-Pisa. At 6.30 pm the kick-off of Sassuolo-Juventus and at 7.00 pm basketball with the match between Virtus Bologna and Trento. At the same time the volleyball with the Superlega semifinal. At 8.00 pm the management passes to Nico Forletta who connects with Manuel Codignoni and Giacomo Prioreschi for the presentation of the match at 8.45 pm, Roma-Udinese. At 21.00 the start of the MotoGP of the Americas with Luca Cesaretti. In closing, until the end at 11.30 pm, Beppe Dossena and Filippo Grassia answer the messages and phone calls from listeners.

