The cost of airline tickets is skyrocketing: Mister Prices summons the companies

Flights, skyrocketing cost of airline tickets: price increases of 43.2% in the first part of the year

The Guarantor for price surveillance Benedetto Mineo wants to see clearly on the cost of airline tickets: i domestic flight pricesafter the pandemic, they have returned to ascend, indeed to fly. Especially this year: according to Istat they suffered a 43.2% increase in the first part of the year compared to the same period in 2022.

So then the Guarantor for price surveillance, Benedict Mineoon the recommendation of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, summoned the representatives of the main airlines operating flights on the national routes affected by the highest price increases for Tuesday 4 July. At the table, they will sit, le quattro more major airlines calls to explain the dynamics of ticket prices. And after the meetings and the analyzes there will be “the immediate convening of a rapid alert commission on expensive flights”, also open to trade and user associations for greater consultation.

Subscribe to the newsletter

