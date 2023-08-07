The Council of Ministers gives the green light to the Omnibus decrees

From the bridge over the strait to expensive flights, from the increase in taxi licenses, to the fight against the blue crab, up to the measures on justice with the extension of wiretapping and more severe penalties for arsonists. But also 8 per thousand for drug addiction recovery, and farewell to Covid self-isolation. Here are the measures contained in the two omnibus decrees in a nutshell, and what will change.

Strait bridge – Article 15 provides that the limit of 240 thousand euros of the maximum fees for directors and employees does not apply to the concessionary company.

Taxi – The legislative decree aims to increase the licenses of large cities by up to 20% through an international competition which compulsorily provides for the use of non-polluting vehicles. Municipalities will also be able to issue, on an experimental basis, additional licenses for a maximum of 24 months in favor of already holders.

Dear flights – Stop algorithms that raise prices for domestic routes to and from the islands during a period of peak demand and if the ticket sale price is 200% higher than the average flight fare. It is forbidden to fix rates based on web profiling or the device model used.

Semiconductors – A 630 million tax credit arrives for companies that invest in research and development in chips. The government will also be able to declare “the pre-eminent strategic national interest” of foreign investments exceeding one billion euros. An extraordinary commissioner may be appointed and a single authorization will suffice.

Dear materials – Additional resources of over one billion are foreseen against the increase in costs, covered by the Fund for the continuation of public works.

5G – Within 120 days of the entry into force of the law converting the decree law, the exposure limits currently in force equal to 6 v/m will be “adapted in the light of the most recent and accredited scientific evidence”, in compliance with EU rules.

Golden power – special powers are strengthened to monitor the transfer abroad of particularly critical technology, even when it occurs intra-group. The exercise occurs when the acts and operations concern artificial intelligence, machinery for the production of semiconductors, cybersecurity, aerospace, energy storage, quantum and nuclear technologies.

Alitalia – The cigs for the workers of the old Alitalia is extended until 31 October 2024 but the shock absorbers are also modified with the ceiling on the increase in economic treatment which goes from 80% to 60%.

Tourism in Sicily – A Fund of 10 million will be allocated to travelers and tour operators for the reimbursement of costs incurred after the fire – Foreign investment – The government will be able to declare “the pre-eminent strategic national interest” and appoint an extraordinary commissioner responsible for their implementation, thus aiming to speed up the procedures for maxi-projects worth at least one billion euros.

Blue crab – Against the spread of the killer crab, starting from 1 August 2023, the expenditure of 2.9 million euros is authorized in favor of the consortia and aquaculture companies that take care of the capture and disposal of the species.

Small municipalities – A fund has been set up by the Ministry of Transport for road investments with an endowment of 50 million between now and 2025. These are resources intended for municipalities with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants. The total contribution granted to each municipality can be a maximum of 150 thousand euros.

Wiretapping extension – The use of interceptions has been extended to some hypotheses of serious crime. The investigative tool can be applied in proceedings for crimes related to the illicit trafficking of waste, to cases aggravated by the mafia method, to kidnappings for extortion purposes and to terrorism.

Centralized archive – Introduced a centralized archive, interdistrict digital infrastructures, where the activities ordered by the individual prosecutors will be kept. The organization and surveillance of the listening activity will remain in the hands of the chief prosecutors, but “the Ministry of Justice ensures the setting up and maintenance of the infrastructures” and “with the exclusion of access to unencrypted data”.

Crash on arsonists – The statutory minimum for those who cause the fire goes from four to six years. If the mother is culpable, the minimum penalty is two years’ imprisonment. It increases “by one third to one half” if “the fact is committed in order to gain profit for oneself or for others or with abuse of powers or with violation of duties inherent in the execution of tasks or in the performance of services within the scope of the prevention and active fight against forest fires”.

8X1000 for drug addictions – From next year’s declarations it will be possible to allocate it to the “recovery of drug addictions and other pathological addictions”.

Covid – The obligation of isolation for positives is dropped. The indication for Regions and autonomous Provinces to communicate data on infections to the ministry and Iss on a daily basis also ceases.