Original title: The dairy companies on the list of “China‘s 500 Most Valuable Brands” in 2022 are…

Recently, World Brand Lab released the list of “China‘s 500 Most Valuable Brands” in 2022. This list is based on the analysis of financial data, brand strength and consumer behavior. It can be said that it shows the excellent comprehensive strength of the listed companies from multiple dimensions, and also provides ideas and ideas for the development of more companies. template.

The brands on the list are from 25 related industries including food and beverage, light industry, building materials, media, textile and clothing, medicine, machinery, etc. Among them, the food and beverage industry is the most selected industry, with a total of 84 brands selected. Today, we mainly focus on dairy companies in the food and beverage industry, and we will take a look at the dairy companies that have made the top 500 list in China.

According to the list, there are 10 dairy product brands including Yili, Mengniu, Wahaha, Feihe, Guangming, Beidahuang Wandashan, Sanyuan, Mingyi, Want Want, and Jianhe. Yili ranks first in the dairy industry with its consistently strong strength, with a brand value of 1,006.21, ranking 68th on the top 500 list. Mengniu ranked 90th in the overall list with a brand value of 766.32. Wahaha ranked 128th in the overall list with a brand value of 665.78, followed by Feihe (brand value 629.85, 143rd), Guangming (brand value 623.41, 146th), Wandashan (brand value 521.52, 170th) ), Sanyuan (brand value 423.75, 187th), Mingyi (brand value 408.95, 192nd), Want Want (brand value 309.36, 281st), Biostime (brand value 206.87, 365th).

Overall, the ranking of dairy companies on the list has increased compared with the previous year, which indicates that my country’s dairy industry has maintained a good development trend. At the same time, it is worth mentioning that Yili Group is the only dairy product brand with a value of more than 100 billion in the “China‘s 500 Most Valuable Brands”. According to the semi-annual report released by Yili in the first half of the year, Yili’s revenue in 2021 will reach 110.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.2%. It has also become the first super dairy company in Asia to exceed 100 billion yuan. The absolute value of revenue growth exceeds 13.7 billion yuan, a record high. ; The net profit for the year was 8.73 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23%. The first quarter report of 2022 released in the same period shows that Yili’s total operating income in the first quarter reached 31.05 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.5%, and its net profit was 3.51 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 24.1%.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: