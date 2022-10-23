If you get the right way, you will be good friends for thousands of miles; solid in glue and paint, solid in gold and stone. Samsung Electronics and China Telecom have been working together for 15 years. They have devoted all their efforts to the inheritance and innovation of ingenuity and quality into the Samsung W series, which has brought classic works from generation to generation. Today, the Samsung W23 | W23 Flip dual flagship folding screen is on the stage. Whether it is the body material or the detailed design, it all reflects the exquisite craftsmanship and shows its noble status everywhere. At the same time, upholding the continuous pursuit of cutting-edge technology, it also brings an epoch-making new intelligent experience.





Inheritance of ingenuity and re-creation of classics

The original intention has not changed, and the originality will last forever. The Samsung W series, jointly released by Samsung Electronics and China Telecom, has been tempered by time and has endured for a long time. The Samsung W23 also continues this characteristic, bringing more exquisite craftsmanship design and timeless luxury experience. The ceramic backplate casted by multiple modern processes such as PVD laser lamination, high temperature die casting, polishing, etc. is warm and delicate to the touch. It also shows its profound cultural heritage.





The way of craftsmanship lies in the beauty of meticulous craftsmanship wherever it goes, and the Samsung W23 | W23 Flip is in the heart of the worldhinged coverIts intentions can also be seen from the above. It adopts the PCD precision cutting process of modern high-end watches, and the gem-like checkered pattern is carved and crafted. With the flickering of light and shadow, it brings the high-end of the mutual transformation of ambilight and hidden elegance between opening and closing. Sense, more sophisticated craftsmanship value.





Smart design blooms with splendor

Hua in the shape, beauty in the heart.The heart of Samsung W23 | W23 Flip inherits and respects genes. It is born dazzling and gorgeous, and it is full of unique beauty that combines elegant design and artistic charm. The heart has wings, the realm is boundless, and the heart is connected with the world. Samsung W23 elegant porcelain feather dynamic wallpaper in the moment the screen is opened, the wings are relaxed and relaxed, and the swaying outlines the fearless gesture of indulging in the future. The live wallpaper of the home screen of Samsung W23 Flip is designed with the palm of your hand. When unfolded, it is like opening a treasure box, and the jewel flowers in the shell of the Tridacula are blooming, which is stunning and moving.





When the calm and restrained high-grade black is blended with the bright and elegant champagne gold, the sense of dignity is not obvious. The Samsung W23 | W23 Flip uses a black back panel and a champagne gold frame, conveying a calm, solemn and luxurious taste. The “Heart is in the world” logo on the back panel of the fuselage shows the strong oriental heritage, and also interprets the benevolent concept of “advancing and helping the world” that the two brands of Samsung Electronics and China Telecom have always adhered to, helping users interpret their personal values. At the same time, make every effort to actively undertake social responsibilities.

The vertical and horizontal control the universe from the heart

As a business elite, you should stand on top of the times and take charge of the situation. The Samsung W23 | W23 Flip, while inheriting the classics, has upgraded the technology again, helping the high-end elites to overcome difficulties and invincibles in the workplace.Concerned about the world Samsung W23 adoptsImmersive wide-screen design, bringing a wider visual perception. Only by entering life with a big vision can we control the overall situation and plan strategies. On the 7.6-inch (right-angle) immersive large screen of Samsung W23, the split-screen view and multitasking windows are better presented, and complex work and life can be handled with ease and ease.





The Samsung W23 Flip, which is concerned with the world, adopts a vertical folding design, and the exquisite body can be mastered in one hand. On the smart and smart external screen, you can view information and take self-portraits on the external screen, and smart operations are all in the palm of your hand. The vertical free shooting system can free your hands, take you to discover the wonders, and record the wonderful moments worth remembering. With the convenient external screen experience and rich vertical interactive experience, you can operate as you like between the opening and closing of Samsung W23 Flip, and enjoy freedom.





With classic inheritance as the foundation, innovative technology as the wings, with Samsung Electronics’ accumulated experience in process design and product innovation, as well as China Telecom’s mature technology in the field of communications, after fifteen years of tempering and tempering, the heart of Samsung W23 | W23 Flip, always start with“Inheritance, Innovation, Noble, Sympathy”As the concept, create classics with ingenuity, innovate in inheritance, and create masterpieces.



