Home » Lease the VW Tiguan privately: This is the best offer
Business

Lease the VW Tiguan privately: This is the best offer

by admin
Lease the VW Tiguan privately: This is the best offer

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

With 59,136 new registrations was the VW Tiguan the most popular SUV in 2022. A look at the dated Federal Motor Transport Authority published top models per segment shows that this trend will continue in 2023. The Tiguan was already registered almost 6,000 times in January 2023 – more than all other vehicles in the SUV and off-road vehicle category. Do you also want to drive the VW Tiguan? Then you need between 31,545.00 euros and 43,030.00 euros (depending on version and equipment), to buy you the car. Or you leases the Tiguan bei Null Leasing, where there is a pretty cheap offer for the SUV*.

VW Tiguan Leasing: Inexpensive offer for private individuals

So you can currently buy the VW Tiguan for only Lease 269.00 euros per month. And the best thing is: The leasing deal is a offer for private individuals*. So you don’t need a trade license to lease the Tiguan on these favorable terms. The Duration of this contract is 48 Fun at a Mileage of 10,000 kilometers per year. In addition to the monthly rate, there is a one-time payment. So still fall 1099.00 euros for the provision of the vehicle. Is that worth it?

read too

SUV leasing: These are the best offers for city SUVs

Is the leasing offer for the VW Tiguan worth it?

At this Zero Lease Offer* you pay in total 14.011,00 Euro (48 monthly installments plus commitment fee). This results in the Leasingfaktor 0,73 and the Total cost factor 0.79. As a reminder, these two values ​​help to evaluate leasing offers. If the two factors are below one, you can usually assume one very good offer go out. In this respect, this deal is definitely worth it!

See also  The 50,000 electrical workers are asking for an increase of 195 euros in three years

In addition, there is no cheaper one in our leasing calculator Private leasing offer for the VW Tiguan* gives. This is how you pay every month with other providers with comparable conditions up to 800.00 euros more. If you are seriously interested in the Tiguan, So the Null Leasing offer is the best choice!

read too

E-car leasing: comparison with the best offers and what you should know about them

Lease the VW Tiguan: The key data of the deal at a glance

We have summarized the most important information about the offer for the VW Tiguan for you here:

  • Duration: 48 Fun
  • mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
  • delivery time: about neun Monate
  • Monthly Rate: from 269.00 euros
  • deployment fee: 1099,00 Euro
  • Leasingfaktor: 0,73
  • total cost factor: 0,79

read too

Car leasing: comparison of the best offers in April 2023

This is how the VW Tiguan drives

The Tiguan from the private leasing deal is available in the 1.5 TSI OPF version*. He has 130 PS and make it to the max 195 km/h. It is freely configurable, but already comes with extensive standard equipment. You can find more highlights of the Tiguan in this overview:

  • list price: 36.855,00 Euro
  • drive: Gasoline
  • circuit: manual transmission
  • Performance: 130 PS (96 Kilowatts)
  • top speed: 195 km/h
  • consumption: combined 5.5 liters per 100 kilometers
  • CO2 emissions: 126 Gramm pro Kilometer
  • Furnishing: Cruise Control, Parking Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Emergency Brake Assist, Multifunction Steering Wheel and more
  • Color: grau
See also  The Chinese rebound is not enough: extra-EU brake on Italy's exports

read too

Driving the Hyundai Kona electric: This cheap leasing deal makes it possible

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

You may also like

Travel: Airline tickets 169 percent more expensive

Berlusconi, the new bulletin: “Optimal and convincing recovery”

ESOP trap: Employee loses hundreds of thousands of...

Oil, EIA: crude inventories down by 5 million...

Viessmann sells division: 106 million euros in bonuses...

The former Whirlpool factory in Naples switches to...

Nothing happened at the meeting, the renewal of...

Delivery driver: I refuse 75 percent of the...

Schlein out of the way, a favor to...

This is how high the labor costs in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy