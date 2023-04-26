LIVE Conegliano-Novara 3-0, women’s volleyball playoffs 2023 LIVE: victory with final thrill for the Venetians!

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE



22.05: Thanks for following us, see you tomorrow evening for match 1 of the match between Scandicci and Milan. Good evening!

22.03. Four athletes in double figures for Conegliano: Haak top scorer with 15 points, Plummer 13, Robinson 12 and Lubian 11. For Novara 11 points from Karakurt and 9 from Carcaces

22.01: Conegliano dominated race 1 of the semifinal for a set and a half, then pulled the oars in the boat thinking he could manage and risked a lot in the third set, going under 22-24, then the change of gear and the 4-0 which closed the match. The winning series of the Venetians continues against a Novara that is too foul and not very effective in attack

26-24 Robinsoooooooooooooon! Conegliano’s comeback! 3-0 for the Venetians who go 1-0 in the series

25-24 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Plummeeeeeeeeeeeeeer

24-24 Haak from zone 2 relentless!

23-24 Hand out Plummer from zone 4

22-24 First half Bonifacio

22-23 Plummer’s winning diagonal from zone 4

21-23 Carcasses! Vincent from zone 4

21-22 Out Haak from the second line and there is overtaking

21-21 Conegliano service error

21-20 The Haak pipe

20-20 Vincente Karakurt with shingles 4

20-19 Vincente Haak from the second line

19-19 Murooooooooooooooooo Karakuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuurt

19-18 Conegliano service error

19-17 Vincente Robincon from zone 4

18-17 Cambi wins the contrast on the net

18-16 First half Fahr

17-16 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Giovanniniiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

17-15 First half Bonifacio

17-14 Novara service error

16-14 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Karakuuuuuuuuuuuurt

16-13 The slash of Carcaces

16-12 Mano out Zone 4 Carcasses

15-11 Conegliano service error

15-10 Karakurt’s dribble from zone 2 is on the net

14-10 La fast di Lubian

13-10 Mano out of Bosetti from zone 3

13-9 Murooooooooooooo Lubiaaaaaaaaaaaaaan

12-9 Mano out Robinson da zona 4

11-9 Muroooooooooooooooooo Karakuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuurt

11-8 The long diagonal of Bosetti from zone 4 wins

11-7 Murooooooooooooo Lubiaaaaaaaaaaaaaan

10-7 The Carcaces pipe is online

9-7 Mano out Robinson da zona 4

8-7 Vincente Karakurt from the second line

8-6 Conegliano service error

8-5 The Haak parallel of zone

7-5 First half Fahr

6-5 Mano out Zone 4 Husks

6-4 Out Karakurt from the second line

5-4 Haak’s lob from zone 4

4-4 Mano out Zone 4 Husks

4-3 Plummer’s parallel from area 4

3-3 Conegliano service error

3-2 Plummer’s narrow diagonal from zone 4

2-2 Vincente Karakurt with shingles 2

2-1 Danish first half

2-0 Novara error

1-0 Hand out Plummer from zone 4

25-22 Robinson closes it from zone 4 on the hands of the wall and Conegliano is ahead 2-0

24-22 Murooooooooooooooooooooo Cambiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii! The most spectacular action of the match! And Novara is still there

24-21 Conegliano service error

24-20 Robinson’s diagonal from zone 4

23-20 Robinson’s attack from zone 4 on the auction

23-19 Out Robinson and 4 zones

23-18 First half behind Fahr

22-18 The lob of Carcaces from zone 4 wins

22-17 Haak’s attack from zone 2 is on the net

22-16 Out the diagonal in Haak’s 2nd zone

22-15 Danish first half

22-14 The Haak diagonal of zone

21-14 Plummer’s winning diagonal from zone 4

20-14 Danesi’s slash

20-13 Mano out Zone 4 carcasses

20-12 Giovannini’s winning diagonal diagonal from zone 4

20-11 Winning touch of second intention by Wolosz

19-11 Muroooooooooooooooo Danesiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

19-10 Plummer’s attack is out

19-9 Bosetti’s winning touch from zone 4

19-8 Mano out Carcaces from the second line

19-7 First half Fahr

18-7 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Lubiaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan

17-7 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Lubiaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan

16-7 Out Bosetti from zone 4

15-7 Plummer’s winning diagonal from zone 4

14-7 Muroooooooooooooo Danesiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

14-6 Mano out Bosetti from zone 4

14-5 Karakurt’s lob on the net

13-5 Vincente Robinson from zone 4

12-5 Conegliano service error

12-4 The first half behind Lubian

11-4 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaak

10-4 Out Karakurt shingles 2

9-4 Mano out Robinson da zona 4

8-4 Vincente Carcaces diagonally from zone 4, just entered

8-3 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Faaaaaaaaaaaaaaahr

7-3 Out of Karakurt’s attack from zone 2

6-3 First half Fahr

5-3 Conegliano service error

5-2 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Plummeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeer

4-2 Plummer wins from zone 2

3-2 Muroooooooooooooooooooo Karakuuuuuuuuuuuuuurt

3-1 Out Karakurt shingles 4

2-1 Plummer’s winning touch from zone 4

1-1 Mano out Bosetti from zone 4

1-0 Novara service error

25-16 Haak closes it with an attack from zone 2. Eight points from the Swede, the absolute protagonist of this first set

24-16 Karakurt’s winning lob from the second line

24-15 Vincente Haak da zona 2

23-15 Again Bosetti wins in parallel from zone 4

23-14 Bosetti narrow diagonal from zone 4

23-13 Mano out Karakurt from the second line

23-12 Murooooooooooooo Danesiiiiiiiiii tries to recover Novara

23-11 Conegliano service error

23-10 Robin with left hand out of zone 4

22-10 Hand out Plummer from zone 2

21-10 Wall of Chirichella

21-9 Karakurt’s winning lob in the pipe

21-8 Haak from zone 2 still wins

20-8 Mano out Haak from the second line

19-8 Mano out Adams da zona 4

19-7 La fast di Lubian

18-7 Out of Haak’s attack from the second line

18-6 Out Karakurt from the second line

17-6 Adams’ attack on the net

16-6 Vincente Haak diagonally from the second line

15-6 La fast di Lubian

14-6 Out Plummer from the second line

14-5 Mano out Robinson da zona 4

13-5 Karakurt’s lob from zone 2 is on the net

12-5 The parallel of Karakurt from the second line

12-4 Haak wins from zone 2. There is no game for now

11-4 Vincente Haak da zona 2

10-4 Mano out Karakurt from the second line

10-3 Murooooooooooooooooo Robinsoooooooooooooooooon

9-3 Murooooooooooooooo Faaaaaaaaaaaaaaahr

8-3 Plummer long diagonal from 4 zone

7-3 Muroooooooooooooooooo Faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahr

6-3 Muroooooooooooooooo Battistoniiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

6-2 Vincente Plummer from zone 4

5-2 Conegliano service error

5-1 Bosetti’s attack from zone 4 is out

4-1 Lavarini interrupts the game due to an alleged invasion by Conegliano but the invasion is by Battistoni

3-1 The Haak pipe

2-1 Danish first half

2-0 Murooooooooooooo Lubiaaaaaaaaaaaaaan

1-0 La slash di Lubian

20.28: Lubian-Fahr in the center, Plummer-Robinson in band for Conegliano. Novara with Adams in band

20.25: The Venetians in the quarterfinals have passed Busto Arsizio without too many worries and are now preparing to face the final sprint as favourites. Santarelli is spoiled for choice and even in the semifinal he could make some players compete with me as it has already happened in the quarterfinals.

20.22: On the other hand, Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano is determined to confirm itself at the top of Italian volleyball, at the end of a season with very few defeats but stained by the exit from the scene in the quarterfinals against Fenerbahce in the Champions League.

20.19: Lavarini seems to have found the right structure for his team and will try to annoy the ruler of the regular season, relying on the good condition of some of his players, such as Karakurt and Danesi, decisive in the match against Chieri.

20.16: We play the best of three games and therefore there is very little margin for error. The Novaresi, fifth in the regular season, after coming close to the Champions League final, going out against Eczacibasi in the semifinal, try again in another semifinal, thanks to the success in two matches in the quarterfinal match against Chieri, played again shocked by the tragic passing of Julia Ituma.

20.13: A classic of the last few volleyball seasons is staged in Villorba, the challenge between the two teams that are marking the last period of Italian women’s volleyball, more markedly Conegliano, reigning world and Italian champion, who this The year he lifted the trophy of the Club World Cup, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup, beating Novara in the final with a score of 3-1.

20.10: Good evening to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of match 1 of the semifinal of Serie A1 in women’s volleyball 2022-2023 between Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano and Igor Gorgonzola Novara.

Photo LiveMedia/Lisa Guglielmi

