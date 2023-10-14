Meet Su Lu: From Project Translator to Business Manager in Nepal’s Belt and Road Initiative

Title: Nepal Manager Su Lu: Making Strides in the “Belt and Road” Project

Nepal has witnessed remarkable progress in infrastructure development through its participation in the “Belt and Road” initiative. Serving as a testament to the success of this collaboration is Su Lu, a proficient linguist in Chinese, Indian, and Nepali, who has emerged as a key figure in the Nepal office of China Railway 14th Bureau.

Since joining the bureau in 2015, Su Lu has actively engaged in several China-aided projects, including the Nepal-aided National Armed Police Academy, the aided Anigo Highway Guarantee Project, and the aided Tatopani Border Inspection Station. Her journey from a project translator to a business manager highlights her excellence in language skills and business acumen, earning the admiration of both her colleagues and the company’s appreciation. She has been honored multiple times as the “Outstanding Foreign Employee” of China Railway 14th Bureau.

Reflecting on her professional journey, Su Lu expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the Belt and Road Initiative while fostering long-standing friendship between Nepal and China. With a hopeful outlook, she anticipates leveraging the collaborative prospects presented by the “Belt and Road Initiative” jointly developed by Nepal and China to spearhead more projects and further facilitate Nepal’s development.

As the bridge between two countries, Su Lu envisions her role strengthening the Nepal-China friendship and nurturing Nepal’s growth. Her commitment and contributions exemplify the significance of individuals joining hands to pave the way for cooperative development.

The success of the “Belt and Road” initiative in Nepal owes much to the meticulous planning of individuals such as Liu Jiawen, Weng Weiqing, Yang Dingdu, Zhang Zhilong, and the coordination efforts of Tang Danlu Lu Fang. The editorial team, consisting of Zhu Jin, Ming Tianming, Li Xiaoyu, Wang Huijuan, Liu Xiaojun, and Liu Dan, played an instrumental role in bringing this news to the public. Filming was carried out by Yi Aijun, Lin Ning, Jiang Chao, Tariq, Qi Xing, Zhang Wen, and Xiao Zhengqiang, whereas Lu Xiao and Wang Shuo took charge of the post-production process. The visual design was undertaken by Lu Xiao and Liu Juan, ensuring a visually appealing presentation. Special acknowledgments were extended to China Railway 14th Bureau Group Overseas Construction Development Co., Ltd., for their invaluable support.

This news report was produced by Xinhuanet, powered by Xinhua News Agency International Communication Integration Platform, highlighting the dedication and commitment of professionals like Su Lu in fostering global connections and propelling Nepal towards prosperous growth.

Share this: Facebook

X

