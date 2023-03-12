Credit Suisse: Attorney General investigating whistleblower – media muzzle wiggling
The federal prosecutor’s office has opened criminal proceedings against the Credit Suisse data thief. The so-called “Suisse Secrets” also sparked a debate about media freedom. The Federal Council is now signaling its willingness to examine the situation.
The scandal was big: just over a year ago, an international network of journalists revealed the dark past of Credit Suisse – the so-called “Suisse Secrets”. The accusation: The big bank is said to have managed the accounts of criminals and corrupt politicians. The team of journalists had previously received and evaluated information on 18,000 accounts from a whistleblower.