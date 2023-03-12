Home Business The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Suisse Secrets
Business

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Suisse Secrets

by admin
The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Suisse Secrets

Credit Suisse: Attorney General investigating whistleblower – media muzzle wiggling

The federal prosecutor’s office has opened criminal proceedings against the Credit Suisse data thief. The so-called “Suisse Secrets” also sparked a debate about media freedom. The Federal Council is now signaling its willingness to examine the situation.

The federal prosecutor’s office has started investigations into “Suisse Secrets”. In the middle of the scandal: Credit Suisse.

Keystone

The scandal was big: just over a year ago, an international network of journalists revealed the dark past of Credit Suisse – the so-called “Suisse Secrets”. The accusation: The big bank is said to have managed the accounts of criminals and corrupt politicians. The team of journalists had previously received and evaluated information on 18,000 accounts from a whistleblower.

See also  Pnrr: green light from the European Commission for the second installment of 21bn. Von der Leyen: "Italy continues its reform momentum"

You may also like

Silvergate closes its doors, cryptocurrencies ko: is the...

Intel China special offer i5-13490F lightning price reduction!This...

Kuoni closes travel agencies: These branches are affected

The Schlein era begins: for the presidency almost...

SRF can hold its own, private are growing

Father Georg downgraded by Francis: from Ratzinger to...

ҵCharſƼȫ꾻1.71 ͬ154.33%_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Business smartphones, robust and ultra-secure. Here are the...

Credit Suisse reports a loss of CHF 7.3...

Meloni: “Ahò, but how did you think of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy