Credit Suisse: Attorney General investigating whistleblower – media muzzle wiggling The federal prosecutor’s office has opened criminal proceedings against the Credit Suisse data thief. The so-called “Suisse Secrets” also sparked a debate about media freedom. The Federal Council is now signaling its willingness to examine the situation.

The federal prosecutor’s office has started investigations into “Suisse Secrets”. In the middle of the scandal: Credit Suisse. Keystone

The scandal was big: just over a year ago, an international network of journalists revealed the dark past of Credit Suisse – the so-called “Suisse Secrets”. The accusation: The big bank is said to have managed the accounts of criminals and corrupt politicians. The team of journalists had previously received and evaluated information on 18,000 accounts from a whistleblower.