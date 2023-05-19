Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-05-19 15:51:30 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Fed officials are increasingly divided over whether to continue raising rates in June or pause them. On Thursday, Dallas Fed President Logan proposed a plan: skip raising interest rates in June, but resume raising rates at the next meeting in July. As soon as Logan made this statement, the market expects that the possibility of the Fed raising interest rates at the June policy meeting will increase, and the possibility of raising interest rates at the July meeting will also increase at the same time.

The Fed’s internal divisions continue to widen. Will it not raise interest rates in June and increase in July?