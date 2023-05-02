The Fed’s Rate Hikes Are Too Much Overheating for the Economy – WSJ

Both reports will have an impact on the Federal Reserve meeting, which is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

Also on Friday, the Commerce Department said in its monthly report on personal payments that its measure of overall consumer prices was roughly flat in March from the previous month, but its measure of core prices (which excludes food and energy categories to better reflect Underlying Trend Inflation) rose 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis. The core price index rose by 4.6% year-on-year.

The U.S. Labor Department reported on Friday that the employment cost index rose 1.2 percent in the first quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, more than the 1 percent expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. increase. The index rose 4.8% year-on-year, not far off the 5.1% year-on-year rise in the fourth quarter of last year and well above the level that Fed policymakers see as consistent with their 2% inflation target.

Investors are eagerly waiting for the Fed to send a signal of “raising interest rates in May and bowing down” after this week’s interest rate meeting. But recent economic data suggests the central bank may not be able to do so.

