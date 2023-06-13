The Fossatis bet on Gas Plus: but it’s a bloodbath (like with Telecom)

I Fossati (Star) bet on Gas Plus. After Telecom another investment in loss

The Quattro Fossati, heirs of the deceased Danilo who founded Star, pay dearly for the investment in the listed company Gas Plus controlled and led by Davide Usberti and of which Stefano Cao is president, already at the helm – with mixed success – of Saipem. This can be discovered by reading the 2022 financial statements of Findim Finanziaria (Ff) which Marco, Giuseppe, Daniela and Stefania Fossati control through their Luxembourg safe Findim Group, closed with a loss of only 248 thousand euros. However, the financial statements do not consolidate the main subsidiary which is the Swiss Findim Investments owning 9.6% of Gas Plus.

The Swiss company, charged to the Ff balance sheet for 67.1 million, closed the 2022 financial year with a loss of over 14 million Swiss francs compared to the profit of one million in the previous year. And the Ff management report explains that “the result was significantly affected by a write-down of equity investments amounting to 12.6 million francs”. The writeoffs affected the Italian Società Agricola Cassinassa for 6.1 million and the stake in Gas Plus for 6.2 million and “in the period, 2.9 million shares were sold, realizing a capital loss of 108 thousand francs”. In Findim Investments, which holds assets under management for 85.5 million, there are also 26 shares of F2i – Second Italian Fund for Infrastructure.

