Cagliari, steal the cup after the award ceremony for promotion to Serie A

Cagliari, steal the cup after the award ceremony for promotion to Serie A

Monday 12 June 2023, 8.56pm

SENT TO CAGLIARI – Incredible atUnipol Domus. After the award ceremony for the promotion in A league and the celebration of the people of Cagliari, someone stole the cup given to the team on stage Claudio Ranieri. In fact, when the players were about to leave the field, the fans invaded the field and someone approached the group, taking away the precious trophy of the Serie B League. “They stole the cup! Please bring it back”, the speaker’s appeal.

Cagliari party, cup rediscovered

After some confusion that lasted a few minutes, the Serie B cup she was found. It was the same fan who had taken it to bring it back, apologizing.

