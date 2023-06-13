You must learn the new features of the iPhone when you look at the color website!Apple adds “an additional lock” for Wuhen Internet access – Free Electronic News 3C Technology

(Picture/Apple)

Veteran drivers learn quickly! Apple will add an additional lock to “Private Browsing” in the new version of iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma’s Safari web browser, so that you don’t have to be afraid to watch shy websites.

Safari’s “private browsing” is like Chrome’s incognito mode, which blocks all tracking functions on the web, and Apple will now further protect monitoring from outside the phone. When a user browses a website with “Private Browsing”, if they leave the device for a short time, Safari will be able to keep the webpage open and automatically lock it for you. You must unlock it with Face ID or a password to continue browsing.

Originally, Safari’s “Private Browsing” did not provide a lock function. Once someone else gets the phone and unlocks the screen, they can view the user’s “Private Browsing” content. Now there is an extra layer of protection, and it also ensures that the phone screen is unlocked and will not be unlocked. “Private Browsing” Content.

“Private Browsing” will be available in iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and iPadOS 17, so iPhones, Macs, and iPads can use related features, and the new versions of the above will be launched this fall.

