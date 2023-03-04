Today, Nubia officially posted the first batch of real photos of the Nubia Z50 Ultra, which is amazing.

Judging from the photos,The front of the Nubia Z50 Ultra is a straight screen with almost equal width on all four sides, and it is integrated without any openings.

Such a straight screen without digging holes and narrow borders makes the appearance of this phone almost perfect and unforgettable.

To achieve such an excellent visual effect,Thanks to the fourth-generation off-screen camera technology adopted by Nubia Z50 Ultra.

It is reported that this technology optimizes the spatial arrangement of pixels in the camera area and the design of film stacking to create the best true full-screen effect.This solution does not reduce the pixel density of the camera area and does not reduce the pixel driving circuit.

At the same time, it can also improve the visible light transmittance, increase the amount of light entering the camera under the screen, and realize a true full-screen display with high resolution and no difference while improving the photo effect.

In addition, it also uses a smart algorithm based on the technology of the under-screen camera.

This technology integrates AI deep learning, through tens of thousands of sets of data collection and thousands of real-time real shots, and finally allows the camera to “indirectly increase” the light transmission method, so that users can get better images after taking pictures Effect.

In the core configuration,Nubia Z50 Ultra will be equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platformcan be said to be Nubia’s most powerful mobile phone.