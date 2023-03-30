Listen to the audio version of the article

An industrial plan that will bring the Gattinoni Group to the milestone of one billion in revenues at the end of the three-year period. «We are off again, the moment is favorable. We closed the 2022 financial statements in a positive area and since the beginning of January we have been working very hard as if there were no tomorrow. 2022 revenues amounted to 492 million while the value of commercial contracts (the volume of transactions with third-party suppliers ndr) is close to 1.2 billion – says Franco Gattinoni, president of the Group that bears his name and president of the Organized Tourism Federation (Fto) of Confcommercio, which celebrates 40 years of activity -. The industrial plan points to one billion in revenues and 2 billion in commercial contracts sold in three years». For this year the budget is 636 million but in light of the brilliant performance in the first quarter the aim is 700 million.

Three crucial problems for tourism

The travel industry has started running again after the long blackout caused by the pandemic but «We are still waiting for the refreshments for 2021 – recalls the president -. Organized tourism is a great opportunity but it is badly managed and has three big problems». Personnel costs, flights, or having left air transport in the hands of low-cost airlines and long times for issuing passports. On personnel costs, Gattinoni believes that companies cannot bear the higher costs «because a new employee from us takes 1,100 euros a month and costs the company between 45 and 48 thousand euros a year. It is not possible”. In the years of the pandemic, the group not only maintained employment levels but also hired 81 people, including 60 young people to train and grow. The president presses his hand on the knot of flying. «We talk a lot about relaunching tourism but we often stop to chat without worrying about the real problems. The problem is the flown, we left it in the hands of low cost, we were crazy. Today I have a thousand people to transport to Sicily. A price of 300 euros per passenger seems fair enough to me since there are many and I can’t find anything for less than 500 euros with WizzAir and Ryanair. We even have low cost airlines who don’t want to deal with travel agencies when most of their tickets are with us. Not only the Minister of Tourism but also that of Transport must intervene. In the world tourism is already the first activity, it could be the same in Italy but how can it be done in this way?». Finally there is the crux of bureaucracy from passports to visas. “It must be resolved immediately, we can’t wait any longer.” The crux of low cost is the scheduling of flights and the number of routes that are suddenly canceled creating major problems for tour operators to which they cause heavy damage.

The industrial plan

Founded in 1983, the Group now has over 800 employees and operates with a network of 8 offices between the hubs of Milan, Turin and Bologna, as well as the operational offices of Monza, Lecco, Rimini, Rome to which Treviso is added this year. The owned agencies are 120 while the affiliated ones are 1,407. The business plan includes three core areas with strategies and actions. In the Travel we will operate on a double track. On the one hand, the project evaluates the increase in the number of owned travel agencies to go from 120 to 200, through acquisitions that would speed up the business. On the front of the internal product, understood as programming created and branded by Gattinoni, work will be done to implement direct contracting, supply high-quality services customized and studied for all types of target, with the aim of building loyalty to the brand. The internal product allows greater control over margins and represents a plus for both owned agencies – 120 – and affiliates – 1,407 throughout Italy – which can present themselves to the consumer with different solutions for each client. The rebranding of the owned travel agencies is underway, which over the course of 2023 will focus on the new blue Gattinoni Travel logo – which already characterizes the Group’s travel product – to identify the Gattinoni Travel Stores. For the affiliated agencies there will be a review of the window stickers which will be completed in the year 2024. Rebranding is not an aesthetic operation for its own sake, but one of the weapons to direct travelers to the agency. After the pandemic, people have expressed the need for protection and guarantees, which they cannot get from the generic online. The Group has also developed an e-commerce site (www.gattinonitravel.it) designed for end consumers who want to buy online or choose a product to buy in an agency.