Usa, two military helicopters crash during training: “Up to 9 victims”

Two military helicopters HH60 Blackhawk crashed into the ground in the night Kentucky, in the county of Triggcausing – according to local news reports picked up by Bbc – “up to 9 dead”. The two aircraft crashed while carrying out a mission routine training. The incident was reported to Bbc by a spokesman for the military base of Fort Campbell.

Local news reports that the accident occurred around 21.35 local time. “The status of the crew members is unknown at this time,” the spokesman said. “The command is currently focused on caring for the military and assisting their families.” The helicopters involved in the crash belong to 101st Airborne Division.

