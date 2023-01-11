The hope of the whole company: the use time of the video account is approaching the circle of friends, investing 5 billion traffic to encourage creation
Beijing News editor Sun Wenxuan
2023-01-11 09:46
In the 2023 WeChat Open Class PRO on January 10, the official video account revealed the latest progress: the total user usage time in 2022 has exceeded 80% of the total user usage time in Moments. The viewing mode of the live broadcast of the video account increased by 300%, the duration of watching and broadcasting increased by 156%, and the sales of live broadcasts increased by 800%.
As big as the launch of God 14 and the analysis of the epidemic situation, as small as holding a wedding and sharing a piece of cold knowledge, the video account is penetrating users’ lives from multiple fields and dimensions.
In the past year, the content ecology of video accounts has become increasingly prosperous. In 2022, the number of daily active creators and the average daily video upload volume will both increase by more than 100% year-on-year, the number of creators with 10,000 followers and above will increase by 308%, and the number of popular content with more than 100,000 likes will increase by 186%.
The live broadcast of video accounts has been integrated into all aspects of users’ social life. In 2022, the scale of video accounts will increase by 300%, and the duration of watching broadcasts will increase by 156%.
The commercial potential of the live broadcast of the video account is also continuously released. In 2022, the scale of live broadcasting of video accounts will maintain rapid growth, sales will increase by more than 8 times year-on-year, the conversion rate of public domain purchases on the platform will increase by more than 100%, and the unit price of customers will exceed 200 yuan.
In the 2023 WeChat open class, the “North Star Project” will be fully upgraded and will be open to all authors who meet the participation threshold. High-quality creators who meet the requirements of the event can receive up to one million traffic support, and more focus on music, comedy, games, plots, etc. Vertically launched a special incentive plan.
According to the team of the video account, from “0 fans” to “100 fans”, and then to “10,000 fans” authors, the video account has targeted monetization tools, through live broadcast rewards, live broadcast delivery, product sharing, mutual selection of advertisements, etc. Ability, while improving enthusiasm and growth, creators also retain originality and autonomy, and can also earn considerable income.
Under the series of “combined boxing” operated by the video account, the scale of income anchors will increase by 101% in 2022, and the total income of anchors will increase by 447%. According to the team of the video account, in the future, the live broadcast of the video account will also invest 5 billion in traffic and more abundant and perfect monetization tools and incentive policies to help every individual who is serious about broadcasting have a cold start, growth, and income.
In the field of live streaming, the video account has opened up the chain of merchants and suppliers. While providing users with more choices, it has also become a new channel and means to promote consumption. It is reported that consumer users in first-, second- and third-tier cities account for more than 60%. Clothing, video and beauty makeup have become the most popular consumer categories for video accounts, and the scale of live delivery orders has maintained rapid growth.
The video account team revealed that it will release an incentive plan for brand merchants in the near future, and provide various rights and interests including traffic cold start, brand logo, exclusive services, etc. to brand merchants settled in the video account store, to help brand merchants operate. The video account will also continue to increase support for service providers, continue to invest heavily in identity authentication, traffic incentives, and operational tools, and double the traffic incentives.
Beijing News Shell Finance reporter Bai Jinlei
Edited by Sun Wenxuan, proofread by Liu Baoqing
