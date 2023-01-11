At Tencent’s internal staff meeting not long ago, Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Tencent, called the video account the most eye-catching business of WXG (WeChat business group), which is basically the hope of the whole audience (company).

In the 2023 WeChat Open Class PRO on January 10, the official video account revealed the latest progress: the total user usage time in 2022 has exceeded 80% of the total user usage time in Moments. The viewing mode of the live broadcast of the video account increased by 300%, the duration of watching and broadcasting increased by 156%, and the sales of live broadcasts increased by 800%.

As big as the launch of God 14 and the analysis of the epidemic situation, as small as holding a wedding and sharing a piece of cold knowledge, the video account is penetrating users’ lives from multiple fields and dimensions.

In the past year, the content ecology of video accounts has become increasingly prosperous. In 2022, the number of daily active creators and the average daily video upload volume will both increase by more than 100% year-on-year, the number of creators with 10,000 followers and above will increase by 308%, and the number of popular content with more than 100,000 likes will increase by 186%.

The live broadcast of video accounts has been integrated into all aspects of users’ social life. In 2022, the scale of video accounts will increase by 300%, and the duration of watching broadcasts will increase by 156%.

The commercial potential of the live broadcast of the video account is also continuously released. In 2022, the scale of live broadcasting of video accounts will maintain rapid growth, sales will increase by more than 8 times year-on-year, the conversion rate of public domain purchases on the platform will increase by more than 100%, and the unit price of customers will exceed 200 yuan.