Original title: The Huawei Mate 50 series is basically “finalized”, and the four machines will be launched to solve the 5G problem perfectly!

In September of this year, Apple will release the new iPhone 14 series, which will be a “technical Spring Festival Gala”. However, at the same time as Apple’s release of the new phone, Huawei will also hold a huge new product launch conference. At that time, the new Mate 50 series will be launched. will appear as scheduled.

According to information from outside sources, Apple will hold a new product launch conference around September 6 to launch the new iPhone 14 series.The Huawei Mate 50 series may be released on September 7, or at least before September 15.

That is to say, it is less than a month before the release of the Huawei Mate 50 series. As the release time approaches, a lot of information about this phone has been finalized. According to Yu Chengdong, if you want to buy a Huawei phone in the future can be bought.

soWhen Apple launched the iPhone 14 series, Huawei will also release the Mate 50 series. Obviously, Huawei will start to challenge Apple again.After all, in the past year or so without Huawei, Apple has eaten a lot of high-end market share.

So does the Huawei Mate 50 series have the strength to challenge the iPhone 14 series? I think the new phone is still very powerful. At least compared to last year’s Huawei P50 series, the overall improvement is a lot.

First of all, the Huawei Mate 50 series will return to the super lineup. The P50 series released last year lacked chips, so only one model of the P50 Pro was on sale at the beginning, and this time Huawei is expected to release four new models at one time. See also The 'tech' minister's plan to beat Putin: "They kill our children, now we kill their accounts" Specifically,The new machines include Huawei Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, Mate 50 RS Porsche Design and a sub-flagship model Mate 50E.The back designs of these four products are basically the same, and only the core parameters of the camera are different. The Huawei Mate 50 series will adopt a new design with a circular camera module on the back. However, compared with the ring of the previous generation, the camera module of the Huawei Mate 50 series looks more compact, and the camera hardware will also be upgraded. . The front of Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS will have some small changes,The new machine no longer uses a waterfall screen, but a micro-curved screen, and will return to the appearance of small bangs,The standard version uses a centered punch-hole screen design, similar to the Huawei P50. Secondly, Huawei Mate 50 series images are expected to achieve new breakthroughs. In the past, Huawei has always cooperated with Leica and adopted Leica images. With the blessing of Leica, Huawei mobile phones have a very strong camera experience. However, the cooperation between Huawei and Leica ended at the end of March this year, and then Huawei launched its own self-developedHuawei’s imaging XMAGE technology will start from three aspects: optical system, graphics processing and imaging technology.Provide a super shooting experience for Huawei mobile phones. According to Huawei’s official statement, Huawei’s imaging XMAGE technology will be applied to the Mate 50 series products for the first time, so the imaging capabilities of the new phone will definitely be further improved. See also Huawei donates Euler to build an open source operating system for digital infrastructure_development Then there is the system. Huawei has released the Hongmeng OS 3 operating system before, which will be launched on a large scale in September.The Huawei Mate 50 series will also be the first model with Hongmeng OS 3 pre-installed. According to Huawei’s official introduction, Hongmeng OS 3 truly realizes one-time application development and multi-platform use, and further improves cross-platform collaboration capabilities, allowing up to six devices to be connected at the same time. Moreover, the experience of Hongmeng OS 3 is also smoother, especially for older devices, and further optimization has been made. I believe it will bring a better user experience, so friends who use old Huawei models can look forward to the release of Hongmeng OS 3. In addition to the upgrade in appearance, image and system,Another highlight of the Huawei Mate 50 series is that it is expected to perfectly solve the problem of not supporting 5G.Due to chip limitations and other issues, the Huawei P50 series released last year does not support 5G. However, the upcoming Huawei Mate 50 series can perfectly solve the problem of not being able to connect to 5G networks, because earlier this year, it hasA related company has cooperated with Huawei and launched a “5G communication shell” suitable for Huawei P50 Pro. Users of Huawei P50 ProJust put on the 5G communication case, and you can turn a Huawei mobile phone that only supports 4G network into a mobile phone that can connect to 5G network.It perfectly solves the biggest problem facing Huawei. At present, this 5G communication shell has been sold on Huawei’s official channels, indicating that it has been recognized by Huawei, so the next stepThe Huawei Mate 50 series will also launch a corresponding mobile phone case, which means that 5G is no longer a problem for Huawei mobile phones. See also State Street acquires Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services and becomes the world's number one Asset Servicing provider As a result, it is believed that more consumers will buy Huawei Mate 50 series. For the upcoming iPhone 14 series, it is equivalent to encountering an opponent. So would you consider buying one? Comments, likes, shares, and talk about your views are welcome.Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

