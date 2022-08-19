Original title: SHINee member KEY’s 2nd full-length album ‘Gasoline’ previewed and revealed his unique style has become a topic!

SHINee KEY’s 2nd Album “Gasoline” Preview Image

Sohu Korean Entertainment News “Master Key” SHINee member KEY’s official 2nd album “Gasoline” with a halo of inviolability was released, causing heated discussions.

In the preview of the regular 2nd album “Gasoline” released on the SHINee channel of YouTube at 23:00 on August 18, the unique style of the title song “Gasoline” with KEY’s unique appearance can be seen, and it immediately attracted people’s attention. .

Previously, KEY had received a good response by showing the retro and horror atmosphere teaser posters, Mood Sampler, etc., and this preview video showed another atmosphere and unique charm, which further improved people’s enthusiasm for the new album. expectations.

The title song “Gasoline” this time is a hip-hop dance song that combines gorgeous and majestic brass sound with impactful drum sound, simple and addictive Chant. In the lyrics that KEY personally participated in writing the lyrics, the appearance of advancing on his own path without hesitation is likened to the explosive firepower of gasoline, showing KEY’s full confidence and ambition without hesitation.

In addition, KEY’s regular 2nd album “Gasoline” will be released on major music sites such as QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music at 5 pm (Beijing time) on August 30, including the title song “Gasoline”. In the 11 songs with various styles, you can see the more colorful music range of KEY. The album will also be released on the same day, and we are looking forward to attracting great attention from fans.

On the other hand, KEY will appear in ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS @HUMAN CITY_SUWON’ which will be held at the World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea on August 20 before his comeback.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: