On September 19, a reporter from “International Finance News” saw from an iPhone 14 series quotation released by an Apple dealer in the circle of friends that the iPhone 14 has all been broken, and the actual quotation is between 100 yuan and 900 yuan lower than the official price. The premiums of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are mostly within a thousand yuan. Three days ago, when the new iPhone went on sale for the first time, the dealer suggested to reporters that there is no need to rush to buy it. After a few more days, “the price will drop very quickly.”

Sales of the entry-level iPhone 14 are cold

The iPhone 14’s break is not unexpected. During the pre-sale stage of the new iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were in short supply, and the delivery date was even postponed to October. On the day of the first sale on September 16, the reporter learned at the two official Apple retail stores in Shanghai and Suzhou that the iPhone 14 is in sufficient supply and can be purchased on the same day and picked up directly at offline stores, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are out of stock , reservations also need to wait until mid-November.

According to reports, Apple industry chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the pre-order results for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were “terrible,” indicating that Apple’s positioning of the two new standard models may have failed.

In the eyes of industry insiders, iPhone 14 sales are in line with objective expectations. Although Apple phones are updated every year, the entry-level iPhone 14 is not much different from the previous generation in appearance, and the core processor is also the previous generation A15. Not the latest A16 processor. This move was also considered by many consumers to be insincere. Even the daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs also complained on social media, suggesting that the iPhone 14 is no different from the iPhone 13.

Two days ago, the reporter visited the Apple retail store on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street in Shanghai and noticed that there were crowds around the new iPhone display table, and a large number of consumers who came to the store were queuing up to experience the iPhone 14 Pro. Compared with the “Smart Island” function, the iPhone 14 has received much less attention. After picking up the iPhone 14, many consumers found that it was not the Pro version and quickly put it down.

In fact, more and more users will no longer pay for micro-upgrades. After an iPhone user experienced the iPhone 14 and found that it was not much different from the iPhone 13 he was currently using, he gave up the idea of ​​​​trade-in.

“The iPhone 14 series will be difficult to continue the glory of the iPhone 13 series.” After Apple’s autumn conference, Sun Yanbiao, chairman of Chaodian Think Tank, once analyzed that there are three main reasons for this. The cycle is prolonged and demand is declining; second, the global smartphone market is extremely weak this year, and Apple’s iPhone 13 series can achieve growth against the trend, which is to seize the high-end market share that Huawei has left vacant, but the high-end share of domestic Xiaomi and vivo is also growing at the same time The third is that the just-released Huawei mate50 series will regain a certain high-end market share.

On September 16, the first sale day, the quotation obtained by the reporter from the above-mentioned dealer showed that the iPhone 14 512G version had been broken, and the official price was 8,699 yuan. The price given by the dealer was 8,300 yuan. In the next two days, the price of the iPhone 14 continued to drop, and the 128G and 256G versions also broke. The quotation given by the dealer today shows that the iPhone 14 512G version has dropped to 7,800 yuan, which is 899 yuan lower than the official price, and the 128G and 256G versions are also 100-300 yuan lower than the official price.

The premium of the Pro version shrinks quickly

Compared to the iPhone 14, the Pro version is significantly more popular. In Apple’s official retail store, consumers who came to line up to experience are mainly for the Pro.

As we all know, the Pro version and Pro Max version of the iPhone have always been the high-end and highest-end models in the series. In addition to the latest A16 chip, 120 Hz refresh rate, and three rear cameras, the new Smart Island function launched this time will be soft With the combination of hardware, various messages such as music, game scores, and FaceTime calls are popped up in an eye-catching way. This interactive mode makes many people’s eyes shine. The experiencers of offline stores are the first to try to use this mobile phone. Function.

On the day of the first sale on September 16, there were a lot of scalpers outside Apple’s official retail stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Suzhou and other cities. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were recycled at a higher price on the spot. The price increase is more than 1,000 yuan, and the popular style can even increase the price by two or three thousand.

However, the premium price of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also shrinks quickly. Since the weekend, #scalper complained that Apple 14 was posted for 100 yuan out of # #有牛牛Received iPhone 14 and lost tens of thousands of Weibo topics have sparked heated discussions one after another. According to the Qianjiang Evening News, some scalpers sold the iPhone 14 Pro Max at an additional price of 1,800 yuan, and they sold it for only 600 yuan the next day.

The above-mentioned dealer also told reporters before that if you want to buy the new iPhone, it is recommended to wait two days, “the price will drop very quickly”. The latest quotation shows that compared with the previous premium of 1,500 yuan to 4,000 yuan, the current premium of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is mostly hundreds of yuan, with a maximum premium of 1,100 yuan.

