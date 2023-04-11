The latest domestic express service satisfaction is released: SF Express, JD.com, and China Post are the top three, which one do you often use?

News on April 11, today, the State Post Bureau issued the “Notice on the 2022 Express Service Satisfaction Survey and Time Limit Punctuality Test Results”. rates were investigated and tested.

It is understood that the monitoring objects in 2022 include 9 express service brands, specifically: Postal Express, SF Express, ZTO Express, YTO Express, Yunda Express, STO Express, JD Express, Debon Express and Jitu Express.

Survey results show,In 2022, the top three brands in terms of public satisfaction with express delivery services are SF Express, JD Express, and Postal Express.

The official stated that the public satisfaction score of express delivery services in 2022 will be 83.4 points, a slight decrease of 0.3 points year-on-year. Among the five secondary indicators, the scores of acceptance service, collection service and after-sales service were 89.1, 88.3 and 74.5 respectively.Year-on-year increases of 0.1 points, 0.5 points, and 2.0 points respectively;The scores of delivery service and information service were 84.4 and 83.7 respectively, down 0.7 and 3.1 points year-on-year respectively.

In terms of time limit, in 2022, the full time limit of express delivery services in key areas of the country will be 58.82 hours, which will be extended by 1.74 hours year-on-year due to the impact of the epidemic; the 72-hour on-time rate is 77.82%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.12 percentage points.

Among them, the processing time limit of the sending place is 7.56 hours, and the processing time limit of the destination place is 10.76 hours, basically maintaining the 2021 aging level.

It is reported that the scope of the survey covers 50 cities,Including municipalities directly under the central government, provincial capitals and 19 cities with large express delivery business.