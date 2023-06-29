The latest speeches by Huawei Meng Wanzhou, China Mobile Yang Jie, and China Unicom Liu Liehong!About 5G, 6G, and artificial intelligence_Oriental Fortune Network

On June 28, the Shanghai World Mobile Communications Conference (NWC Shanghai) officially opened. Meng Wanzhou, the rotating chairman of Huawei, Yang Jie, chairman of China Mobile (600941.SH), and Liu Liehong, chairman of China Unicom (600050.SH), have expressed their latest views on the industry.

Meng Wanzhou: 5G is crossing the inflection point from quantitative change to qualitative change

On June 28, Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s rotating chairman, said at the World Mobile Communications Conference 2023 (Shanghai),5G is crossing the inflection point from quantitative change to qualitative change,5G continues to lead the creation of value. In 2022, there will be 561 million 5G users in China, and 5G mobile phone shipments will account for 78.8%. In 2023, 1.5 billion 5G connections will be realized globally. At present, new applications and terminals such as new calls, new car networks, cloud phones, and naked-eye 3D It is estimated that by 2030, the world will realize 5 billion 5G connections, and the contribution of the global mobile industry to GDP will reach 6 trillion US dollars.

Image source: Photo by reporter Zhang Jian

Meng Wanzhou also said that mobile terminals + social media + video have become the main scene of consumption. In 2023, the global social media consumption of goods and services is expected to scale to 1 trillion US dollars. “Buyers” can become “sellers”, new formats emerge one after another, and the multiplier of the consumer market doubles.

Yang Jie, Chairman of China Mobile: while promoting 5G development in an all-round way, we must also promote 6G research and development

At the main forum of the conference, Yang Jie, chairman of China Mobile, delivered a keynote speech entitled “Grasp the wave of technological innovation and create a new chapter of integrated development”. Yang Jie said that technological innovation has always been the source of the development of the information and communication industry. The theme of this year’s conference is “Time Does Not Wait – Tomorrow’s Technology is Coming”, which profoundly reflects the significant and far-reaching impact of the new round of scientific and technological revolution on industrial development. Focusing on technological innovation, Yang Jie shared his thoughts and experience in three aspects.

Image source: Screenshot of China Mobile Video Account

Yang Jie, chairman and executive director of China Mobile, said that with the continuous emergence of massive data, it has become a common demand of the whole society to provide integrated support services for the whole process of data perception, transmission, storage and processing.especially the current rise of large AI models has further stimulated the urgent demand for high-value data, high-performance computing power, and high-standard algorithms.Promote the accelerated evolution of information infrastructure and information service systems to the direction of deep integration of connectivity, computing power, and capabilities.

Yang Jie said that with the continuous deepening of the digital transformation of the whole society, it is difficult for a single technology to solve large-scale and complex problems. Yang Jie put forward an initiative to fully learn from the experience of network innovation and development, promote the global consensus on the technical route and evolution direction of the computing power network, and accelerate the construction of the computing power network from concept construction to industrial practice;At the same time, focus on 6G development, strengthen transnational and cross-industry cooperation in theoretical research, technological breakthroughs, and scenario exploration, and form a globally unified 6G standard and industrial system.

Yang Jie, chairman and executive director of China Mobile, said when talking about the evolution of 6G technology: “Although we are now comprehensively promoting the development of 5G, 6G also needs to simultaneously promote the research and development of many aspects, and we must focus on the next-generation communication technology that is approaching Shannon’s limit.” In key areas, strengthen the research of basic theories, make breakthroughs in key technologies such as new network architecture, integrated synaesthesia and computing, and endogenous intelligence, and continue to deepen the integration and innovation of the new generation of information technology.”

Liu Liehong, Chairman of China Unicom: It is predicted that 50% of jobs will be profoundly affected by artificial intelligence in the next two years

On June 28, at the opening ceremony of MWC Shanghai 2023, Liu Liehong, chairman of China Unicom, said in his keynote speech that generative artificial intelligence continues to refresh our understanding of artificial intelligence. AI has crossed the singularity and is moving from perceptual understanding of the world to generative creation world,It is even predicted that 50% of jobs will be profoundly affected by artificial intelligence within two years,This may be the starting point of another industrial revolution, and it may be a historical node that touches the next future. Liu Liehong said that we feel that generative artificial intelligence has achieved rapid development and reached a certain level, especially in language processing and logic capabilities.

Image source: Screenshot of Communication World Video Number

Liu Liehong, chairman of China Unicom, said that the large model is another subversive revolution in the field of human-computer interaction since the graphical user interface and touch-screen mobile phone. In terms of knowledge capacity and learning speed, humans may not be able to compare with AI, but the development of AI It is inseparable from human wisdom, which is also an “essential skill” for future technological innovation enterprises. Liu Liehong said that China Unicom is actively embracing the intelligent era, focusing on promoting the development of the AI ​​industry and expanding the imagination space of AI, and will co-create and advance with AI from three aspects. One is to build a platform base with large computing power, so that AI can afford it. The second is to build multi-industry scene models to make AI better. The third is to build a highly reliable security system so that AI can be used with confidence.

(Source of article: Daily Economic News)

Article source: Daily Economic News

Original title: The latest speeches by Huawei Meng Wanzhou, China Mobile Yang Jie, and China Unicom Liu Liehong!About 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

