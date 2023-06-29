The Chinese team beat South Korea in overtime and reached the semi-finals of the Women’s Basketball Asia Cup_Hangzhou Net

China wins overtime against South Korea to advance to Women’s Basketball Asian Cup semi-finals

Xinhua News Agency, Sydney, June 28 (Reporters Hao Yalin and Wang Qi) The 2023 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup will have the final round of the group stage on the 28th. The Chinese team defeated the South Korean team 87:81, won three consecutive victories, and entered the semi-finals directly as the first in Group A. With this victory, the Chinese team also won the right to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Women’s Basketball Qualifying Tournament.

The Chinese team is still composed of Wang Siyu, Yang Liwei, Li Meng, Pan Zhenqi and Han Xu. At the beginning of the first quarter, the Chinese team fouled many times and had a poor offensive feel. The opponent seized the opportunity and scored 7 points in a row. After the Chinese team called a timeout, Jin Weina’s long-range shot opened up the situation for the Chinese team. Han Xu made another three-pointer after the Korean team’s two attacks were blocked. The difference between the two teams was only 1 point. But then the South Korean team took advantage of several mistakes of the Chinese team to open the score again. The Chinese team fell behind by 12:21 in the first quarter.

After the start of the second quarter, the Chinese team chased 6 points in a row, but two offensive mistakes at the basket allowed the South Korean team to seize the opportunity to score. With more than two minutes left in this quarter, the South Korean team widened the point difference to double digits, leading by 32:21, and the Chinese team called a timeout again. After returning to the arena, Han Xu played hard at the basket, Wang Siyu followed up with a “2+1”, and the South Korean team’s several attacks were in vain. At the end of the second quarter, the Chinese team chased the score to 32:38.

Halfway through the third quarter, the Chinese team tied their opponents for the first time at 44:44, and then Han Xu scored at the basket to overtake the score, and the Korean team was forced to call a timeout. But after that, the Chinese team failed to hit several attacks, and the opponent opened the score again. The South Korean team ended this section with 54:53.

Although the Korean team maintained the lead in the score, from the second quarter, the shooting percentage of the Chinese team in a single quarter has been higher than that of the opponent and has been rising steadily, while the shooting percentage of the Korean team in a single quarter has been falling. When the fourth quarter was approaching halfway, the Chinese team played an offensive climax and led by 65:58. In the last 4 minutes of the game, the two sides played very stalemate, and the game was tied at 72 in regular time. After 5 minutes of overtime, the Chinese team finally won 87:81.

