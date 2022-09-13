With the development of domestic independent brands, in the domestic passenger vehicle market, the sales of domestic vehicles have gradually increased, and the market share has also increased. However, with the strong rise of domestic cars, the market share of joint venture brands has been further squeezed, Korean cars have been beaten, and now Japanese cars have also begun to suffer.

On September 9, the China Automobile Association released data showing that car sales in August 2022 were 2.383 million, a year-on-year increase of 32.1%.Among them, the sales volume of Chinese brand passenger vehicles was 1.029 million, a year-on-year increase of 45.3%, and the market share was 48.4%.A year-on-year increase of 2.9%.

At present, Chinese brand passenger cars have shown a tendency to crush foreign brands. According to data from the China Automobile Association, from January to August, the market share of Chinese brand passenger cars was 47.8%, and the second German brand passenger car market share was 20.2%.The third-ranked Japanese brand passenger car market share is 19.5%, and the cumulative market share of German and Japanese brands is only 39.7%.

The Japanese car, which has been the number one joint venture brand before, is now also facing the problem of stalled growth. Dongfeng Nissan, FAW Toyota, and Dongfeng Honda have experienced multiple declines in sales this year due to multiple factors. In particular, Dongfeng Honda’s cumulative sales fell by 9.1% year-on-year, and Dongfeng Nissan fell by 16.8% year-on-year.

In addition, from January to August, the market share of American passenger car brands was 9.2%, that of Korean brands was 1.6%, and that of French brands was 0.8%. In addition to American cars, the domestic market shares of French and Korean cars are no longer among the mainstream joint venture brands.

The market share of self-owned brands outperformed the sum of Germany and Japan, which is closely related to the explosive growth of new energy vehicles. In August, there were 530,000 domestic new energy passenger vehicles, an increase of 111.4% year-on-year.

In terms of domestic retail share, in August, the retail share of mainstream self-owned brand new energy vehicles was 85.3%, the share of joint venture brand new energy vehicles was 6.4%, and the share of Tesla was 6.5%. According to the sales ranking of new energy vehicle manufacturers released by the China Passenger Car Association, there are only three wholly-owned/joint venture car companies in the top 15 car companies, including Tesla, FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC-Volkswagen, and the others are Chinese brands.