The mid-range machine rolled up! Realme GT Neo5 SE is coming soon: Benchmarking Redmi Note 12T

According to today’s news, Xu Qi, vice president of realme, revealed that,realme will hold a new product launch event soon.Previously, Xu Qi forwarded the Weibo of the new platform of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series, suggesting that the new machine will use this chip.

It is reported that the model equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series platform is named Realme GT Neo5 SE.The model is RMX3700, which has obtained the network access license. Its target model is the Redmi Note 12T series, which is positioned as the mid-range.

Specifically, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series platform is built based on TSMC’s 4nm process and adopts a 1+3+4 three-cluster architecture design, including 1 super-large core, 3 large cores and 4 small cores. The CPU main frequency is 2.95GHz, 2.5GHz and 1.79GHz respectively, the GPU is Adreno 725, and the GPU frequency is 580MHz.

In terms of running points,The AnTuTu comprehensive score of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series platform has exceeded 1 million points, which is comparable to the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and far surpasses the MediaTek Dimensity 8200.

In addition, Realme GT Neo5 SE also uses a 1.5K OLED screen, supports 2160Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, the rear main camera is 64 million pixels, there is also an 8 million ultra-wide-angle and 2 million macro, and the front is 16 million pixels , the battery is 5000mAh and supports 100W wired flash charging.

From the configuration point of view,The positioning of Realme GT Neo5 SE should be between the Realme Digital Series and Realme GT Neo5,Therefore, the starting price should be lower than the real me GT Neo5, which is expected to be between 2000-2400 yuan.