(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MARCH 13 – Finding the funds for the renovation of the former military hospital in Piacenza, so as to make it the definitive seat of the single-cycle master’s degree course in Medicine and Surgery of the University of Parma.



This was requested by an interpellation to the Emilia-Romgna council of the League signed by Valentina Stragliati (first signatory) and Matteo Rancan in which the council is asked to follow up on the protocol signed in October 2022, together with the Ministry of Defence, the Municipality of Piacenza and the Ausl of Piacenza and the University of Parma, which provided, by the Emilia-Romagna Region.



“Piacenza is increasingly becoming a university city, but there is a lack of services suited to the needs of the growing number of students”, explain the Northern League supporters for whom “the investment for the redevelopment of the former military hospital had been quantified, albeit roughly, in about forty million, a commitment shared by all subscribers.



The University of Parma and the Ausl of Piacenza should have followed the design definition part of the new faculty with the following commitments, while the Municipality of Piacenza should have provided technical support and would have had the asset under concession.



The Emilia-Romagna Region, on the other hand, would have had to find the necessary funds either with its own resources or by intercepting European funds for its implementation”. (ANSA).

