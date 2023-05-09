Home » The most important thing I learned about the US financial elite
by admin
Sandra Navidi is one of the most famous Germans on Wall Street.
Sandra Navidi, a veteran investment banker and founder of the management and strategy consultancy BeyondGlobal, has witnessed the ups and downs of the US financial world throughout her career. Navidi has lived and made a name for himself in New York City for more than 20 years.

Navidi describes life in New York as exciting and fascinating, especially for someone from Germany. “Everything is up a size and fancier and more exciting,” she told Business Insider. The Americans have a special talent for selling themselves and their products, which the Germans are more down-to-earth and modest about. “It’s not for nothing that all financial innovation comes from the USA,” she emphasizes.

Working 20 hours a day on Wall Street

But she also warns of the downsides of a career on Wall Street: “It’s about making money with money, and that gets relatively flat relatively quickly.” Navidi reports on the long working hours in investment banking. “You have to work from 9 to 5, not until 5 p.m., but from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. Then a quick trip home, freshen up, and back to work.”

picture alliance / Mandoga Media | Mandoga Media

