Home » The move by Mef and Kkr is approaching the time for decisions on the single telecommunications network
Business

The move by Mef and Kkr is approaching the time for decisions on the single telecommunications network

by admin
The move by Mef and Kkr is approaching the time for decisions on the single telecommunications network

The descent into the field of the Treasury in the match of the net, alongside the Kkr fund, brings the moment of choices closer also for Open Fiber. First of all, CDP, a 60% shareholder of the fiber challenger company, will have to anticipate the response to the MEF at the end of August whether to book a share, limited to 3%, in Netco destined to incorporate the incumbent’s network.

But a financial participation of the Cassa is not in itself able to provide a solution to the industrial problems that OF has found itself…

See also  Bags without panache, Ftse Mib weak but holds 27 thousand

You may also like

Mayor Zhao Hongyu Meets with Chairman of Keshun...

Xi downplays weakening economy – and attests the...

Rents for students, Milan is still the most...

Premier Li Qiang Presides over Second Plenary Meeting...

Build 1000€ passive income: better with ETFs or...

Beijing tripped up in chips: Intel’s maxi-investment jumps

Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start of Major Development Projects...

Redcare Pharmacy CEO threatens federal government lawsuit

Cuban Banks Offer 6% Discount for Electronic Payments...

From Sicily to Aosta, this is how companies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy