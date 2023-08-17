TRANSPORT 300 million euros released for the refreshment of diesel consumed in 2022 – News

Signed by MIT, together with the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), the interministerial decrees that release 300 million euros, in the form of a tax credit, for the refreshment of diesel for road haulage consumed in 2022.

Of this amount, 200 million concern road hauliers on behalf of third parties, 85 million on own account and 15 million on passenger transport.

This is an important result to deal with the increase in the price of diesel in 2022, a signal for road haulage companies that have reached an average high-risk debt level.

In the next few days, the dates of the opening of the relative platforms, prepared by the Customs and Monopolies Agency, and the relative instructions for making the credit request will be published on the website.

