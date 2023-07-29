The Mystery Behind the Suspension of Dongfang Selection’s Live Broadcast

Title: Dongfang Selection’s Live Broadcast Suspension Sparks Speculation, Company Denies Involvement of Douyin Platform

Date: 2023-07-29

Author: Yao Liwei

Recently, the sudden suspension of Dongfang Selection’s live broadcast room for three days has grabbed public attention, leading to widespread speculation. While some individuals believe that the suspension was a deliberate act by the Douyin platform due to Dongfang Selection’s development of an independent e-commerce application, the company has strongly denied these claims. Dongfang Selection’s founder, Yu Minhong, emphasized that the relationship between the two parties is amicable, collaborative, and interdependent.

According to Yu Minhong, the relationship between Dongfang Selection and Douyin is one of mutual achievement and cooperation. Both parties rely on each other for their respective growth and success. Rubbishing the rumors, Yu Minhong stated that Dongfang Selection needs Douyin, and Douyin also needs Dongfang Selection. He further clarified that the blocking of the live broadcast room was unintentional and not a result of any strained relationship with the platform.

During the suspension of Dongfangxuan’s self-operated store, the company announced a discount sale on its own app, triggering a surge in panic buying by netizens, resulting in total sales exceeding 80 million yuan. Dongfang Selection’s CEO, Dongfang Xiaosun, addressed the issue during a live broadcast on the app and expressed gratitude for the platform’s support. He assured viewers that their communication with the platform has always been smooth and any triggered rules would be rectified promptly.

Dongfang Selection had previously opened six accounts on Douyin, covering various product categories such as agricultural products, books, beauty products, makeup, clothing, and drinks. The company’s first live broadcast on its own app took place on July 5. Despite the temporary setback, Dongfang Selection remains committed to maintaining a positive cooperative relationship with Douyin in the present and future.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author. Sohu serves as an information release platform and only provides information storage space services.

*Editor: This article has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

Released in: Beijing

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

