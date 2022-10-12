Wealth management “last mile”, who is an excellent guide? The first Sina Finance·Golden Kylin Best Investment Consultant Selection has been launched, and the registration is hot~~Click to view>>

To invest in stocks, look at the research reports of Golden Kylin analysts, authoritative, professional, timely and comprehensive, helping you tap potential themed opportunities!

[12th Capital Roadmap]The two cities have a net capital inflow of 4 billion throughout the day in the electrical equipment sector

On October 12, the A-share market rose as a whole. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3025.51 points, up 1.53%, and the Shenzhen Component Index closed at 10838.48 points, up 2.46%.ChiNext IndexIt closed at 2343.3 points, up 3.6%. The total turnover of the two cities was 710.217 billion yuan, an increase of 146.402 billion yuan over the previous trading day.

1. The net inflow of funds in the two cities throughout the day was 3.978 billion yuan

Today, the main capital in Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets had a net outflow of 5.577 billion yuan at the opening, a net inflow of 5.998 billion yuan at the end of the session, and a net inflow of 3.978 billion in the two cities throughout the day.

2. The net inflow of CSI 300’s main capital today was 1.187 billion yuan

CSI 300 has a net inflow of 1.187 billion yuan of main funds today, a net inflow of 1.46 billion yuan on the ChiNext Board, and a net inflow of 41 million yuan on the Science and Technology Innovation Board. The net outflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 5.485 billion yuan, and the net outflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 390 million yuan.

3. The net inflow of the electrical equipment industry was 6.749 billion yuan, ranking first

Among the 28 first-class industries of Shenwan, 19 industries achieved a net inflow of funds, of which the net inflow of the electrical equipment industry was 6.749 billion yuan.

4、BOE AThe main capital net inflow was 587 million yuan, ranking first

(Note: This table is the main capital net inflow statistics, which is different from the statistical caliber of institutional net purchases in the previous table and the next table)

5. Dragon Tiger Ranking Institutions grabbed 18 shares

After-hours Longhu list data shows that institutions appeared in 29 stocks, of whichZiyan FoodWaiting for 18 shares to be bought by institutional funds,Yongjin sharesOther 11 stocks showed net selling by institutional funds.

6. Top 10 active stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Connect today

7. The latest institutions focus on individual stocks

Open an account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan red envelope, 100% winning!



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Yang Hongbu