On September 20, the A-share market rose as a whole. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3122.41 points, up 0.22%, and the Shenzhen Component Index closed at 11283.92 points, up 0.69%.ChiNext IndexIt closed at 2366.9 points, up 0.7%. The total turnover of the two cities was 650.973 billion yuan, a decrease of 14.376 billion yuan from the previous trading day.

1. The net inflow of funds in the two cities throughout the day was 1.366 billion yuan

Today, the main capital in Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets opened with a net inflow of 2.994 billion yuan, and a net outflow of 585 million yuan at the end of the day. The net inflow of funds in the two cities was 1.366 billion yuan throughout the day.

2. The net inflow of CSI 300’s main capital today was 1.696 billion yuan

CSI 300 has a net inflow of 1.696 billion yuan of main funds today, a net inflow of 20 million yuan from the ChiNext Board, and a net inflow of 216 million yuan from the Science and Technology Innovation Board. The net outflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 687 million yuan, and the net inflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 164 million yuan.

3. The net inflow of the non-ferrous metal industry was 5.203 billion yuan, ranking first

Among the 28 first-class industries of Shenwan, 12 industries achieved net inflow of funds, of which the non-ferrous metal industry topped the list with a net inflow of 5.203 billion yuan.

4、Tianqi Lithium IndustryThe main capital net inflow was 812 million yuan, ranking first

(Note: This table is the main capital net inflow statistics, which is different from the statistical caliber of institutional net purchases in the previous table and the next table)

5. Longhu list institutions grabbed 13 shares

After-hours Longhu list data shows that institutions appeared in 21 stocks, of whichFengyuan sharesWaiting for 13 shares to be bought by institutional funds,Sanan OptoelectronicsOther 8 stocks showed net selling by institutional funds.

6. Top 10 active stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Connect today

7. The latest institutions focus on individual stocks

