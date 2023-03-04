There is still half a year to go until the annual technology “Spring Festival Gala” Apple’s autumn new product launch, but there are already endless revelations about the iPhone 15 series.

This week, Daniel from ZomeofTech pointed out,He learned that there are only two contacts under the volume button of the iPhone 15 Pro, which means that it is no longer a split button, but an integrated long strip.

In contrast, the volume key part of the iPhone 15 is still a split design, and there are two contacts under the increase and decrease keys.

Combined with the previous news that the iPhone 15 Pro was replaced with a solid-state button, it seems to be further confirmed.

In addition, the mute button of the iPhone 15 Pro is also different from the toggle switch of the regular version.

It is reported that the feel of the solid-state button is similar to the Home button on the iPhone 7/8, that is, the physical deformation of the button is simulated by pressing. The technology behind this is also uncomplicated, namely the Taptic Engine.

It seems that after the replacement of the iPhone 15 series with the smart island and USB-C interface, Apple is still trying to find other differences. The solid-state button is a newly discovered point, and the difference between the processor and the camera will definitely be retained. .